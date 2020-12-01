Fun Facts About Comic Ventriloquist Jeff Dunham's Wife, Audrey Murdick

Jeff Dunham is an American ventriloquist and beloved stand-up comedian.

He has also been known to make frequent appearances on television shows like The Late Show with David Letterman, Comedy Central Presents, and The Tonight Show.

Dunham also made his Disney debut when he made a cameo on the channels Sonny With a Chance with pop sensation Demi Lovato.

Most recently, he pulled off a last-minute comedy central special in Jeff Dunham’s Completely Unrehearsed Last-Minute Pandemic Holiday Special.

The amazing feat was done in less than two months. But who's the comedan's better half?

Who is Jeff Dunham's wife, Audrey Murdick?

Audrey Murdick was born in Texas to parents Steve and Sally Murdick.

She reportedly found an interest in a healthy lifestyle at a young age when she was looking for a change in herself.

As she grew up, Murdick realized she wanted to pursue healthy living as a full-time career.

What does Audrey Murdick do for a living?

Audrey Murdick is a professional healthy lifestyle consultant, bodybuilding trainer, and nutritionist.

She's even worked fitness model but retired to focus on creating and sharing healthy recipes and lifestyle solutions on her YouTube channel.

Murdick has also dipped her toes in the acting field with her husband and produced a foodie-focused show called Incredible Edible America in 2017.

She now runs her own bakeshop called Peanuts Bake Shop.

How old is Audrey Murdick?

Audrey Murdick was born on August 29, 1980, making her 40 years old. Audrey Murdick is a Virgo.

Jeff Dunham, on the other hand, is 18 years older than his current wife at age 58.

He was born on April 18, 1962, making him an Aries.

They dated for three years.

Jeff Dunham began dating Audrey Murdick a year after he filed for divorce from his first wife, Paige Brown.

The couple got engaged in 2011 and then married a year later on the 12th of October in 2012.

The love birds got hitched in front of 112 guests in the beautiful Santa Ynez, California.

Who is Jeff Dunham's first wife?

Paige Dunham is Jeff Dunham's ex-wife. They were married in 1994 and divorced in 2010. Jeff filed for divorce in 2008; his time away while performing allegedly strained the marriage.

Paige Dunham is a businesswoman, philanthropist, mother, and advocate for divorced women,.

Paige was a single mother of daughter Bree at the time she was dating Jeff, but when the two got married Jeff legally adopted Bree and helped raise her as his own.

Audrey Murdick had issues with Paige Dunham.

Audrey Murdick and Paige Dunham are definitely not friends.

Murdick reportedly sued Dunham in a cyberpiracy lawsuit for registering domain names under Audrey Dunham before Murdick could take the name in marriage.

Murdick asked for the domains to be transferred to her, but Dunham requested tens of thousands of dollars for them.

Murdick ended up accusing Dunham from "cybersquatting" with damages of up to $100,000 per domain name created. She also sued Dunham for unfair competition.

Jeff Dunham's kids — how many does he have?

Jeff Dunham has a total of 5 children, 3 of which are with his ex-wife Paige.

He legally adopted Paige's daughter from a previous relationship, Bree (29), and then he had two other daughters with her, Kenna (23) and Ashley (25).

He then had twin sons, James and Jack, with his current wife Audrey.

Jeff Dunham's net worth is about $150 million as of 2020.

