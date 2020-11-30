8 Things You Didn’t Know About Jaymes Vaughan, Fiancé Of ‘Mean Girls’ Star Jonathan Bennett

Another celeb is officially off the market!

Jonathan Bennett, who famously portrayed the character of Aaron Samuels in the iconic 2004 cult classic, Mean Girls, got engaged to his longtime partner, Jaymes Vaughan, over the holiday weekend.

“He wrote me a song!” Bennett revealed, adding that he had no idea about Vaughan’s surprise proposal.

“I was told we were going to be taking family Christmas card photos…but then no one would look me in the eye and I was like what is going on?” Bennett explained.

“I later found it out it was because they didn’t want to spoil what was about to happen,” he revealed.

While Bennett’s had many noteworthy gigs since his Mean Girls days, like his groundbreaking Hallmark holiday movie, The Christmas House, we’re curious to learn more about his new fiancé.

Who is Jonathan Bennett’s fiancé, Jaymes Vaughan?

Read on to find out 8 things you probably didn’t know about Jaymes Vaughan.

1. Jaymes Vaughan was on The Amazing Race.

If Jaymes Vaughan looks familiar, it’s probably because you’ve seen him before!

Vaughan competed on Season 21 of The Amazing Race with teammate and best friend James Davis.

The pair famously wore Chippendales costumes during their season because at the time, Vaughan was the host and MC for the Chippendales show in Las Vegas, Nevada.

2. He’s also an actor and TV personality.

Not only has Vaughan appeared on the popular reality franchise, he’s made appearances on a few television shows, like Freeform’s wildly underrated sitcom Baby Daddy in 2014.

He’s currently the host of Celebrity Page TV on Reelz, and has made appearances on The Talk, The Wendy Williams Show, Lorraine, and Celebrity Big Brother.

3. He and Jonathan Bennett started dating in 2017.

The couple became Instagram official in 2017 after Bennett posted a Halloween photo of the pair dressed up as characters from Top Gun.

“Because I forgot to post on Halloween,” Bennett wrote, adding, “I love you babe,” along with the hashtag “#mygoose.”

4. He’s a dog lover.

One scroll through Vaughan’s Instagram will show you that he absolutely loves dogs — specifically, his and Bennett’s Goldendoodle, Yasss.

Yasss even has his own Instagram account, which shows some seriously cute pics of the pup.

5. He loves singing.

After all, he DID write a song for his now-fiancé in order to propose to him!

“My sister shouted for me to come outside ‘real quick’ and my FOMO kicked in so I ran outside,” Jonathan said, recalling the moment before Jaymes proposed to him.

“Then I looked over and saw Jaymes holding a sign that said, ‘We never did find our song, so I wrote it for you,’ and that’s when I knew I was getting proposed to.”

6. Vaughan regularly gushes about Bennett on his Instagram.

The couple recently celebrated their anniversary, and Jaymes didn’t hold back when it came to the heartwarming caption he wrote alongside a cute picture of the pair smooching.

“Happy Anniversary to the guy who started our anniversary by hauling trees around with me in the back of our truck ... even though his least favorite thing in the world to do is haul trees around with me in the back of our truck,” he wrote on October 24.

“Pretty sure that means it’s true love. I honestly love you more every single day my prince,” he added.

7. He loves the holidays.

And it’s for a very good reason!

“My favorite part of social media on Christmas, all the happy fun family photos,” he wrote in a post on Instagram last year.

“It’s one of the days where the internet is full of positive content. So please share yours with us too! Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays y’all! Hope it’s been as magical as these guys make me feel,” he added.

8. He’s an Aries.

Jaymes Vaughan’s birthday is on April 15, which means he’s a passionate and confident Aries.

Before you go,

subscribe to our newsletter. Join now for YourTango's trending articles, top expert advice and personal horoscopes delivered straight to your inbox each morning.

Olivia Jakiel is an editor and writer who covers celebrity and entertainment news. Follow her on Instagram and keep up with her zingers on Twitter.