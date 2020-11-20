Who Is Aaron May, The Personal Chef At The Center Of The Dixie And Charli D’Amelio Video Drama?

TikTok stars Dixie and Charli D’Amelio are facing some serious backlash over their latest YouTube video.

The video, called “Dinner With the D’Amelios,” features the D’Amelio family having dinner with a mystery guest each week.

This week, makeup guru James Charles was the guest of honor, and the D’Amelio family’s personal chef, Food Network’s Aaron May, prepared a stunning meal for the family.

However, when D’Amelio saw that May had served a snail on her plate, she got up from the table, gagging, and ran off to go throw up. Her younger sister, Charli, also made faces at the food while May described the dishes to the family, then asked for “dino nuggets.”

The D’Amelio sisters lost a ton of followers following the incident, and Chef Aaron May, who is obviously close with the family, recently broke his silence about the fiasco.

Who is Aaron May, the D’Amelio family’s personal chef?

He’s been in the business for quite some time.

Aaron May started working in kitchens at age 15. When most teens his age were just learning how to drive, he was learning the ins and outs of the restaurant biz, and showed a passion for food from the moment he stepped into a professional kitchen.

"His passion for good food came early. By the age of 15, he was working in a restaurant kitchen, and by 20, he had left the university to enroll in a culinary arts program," his website reads.

"May left for Paris, where he spent a year studying at Ecole Ritz Escoffier and working in local restaurants to refine his skills as a classically trained chef."

After May returned from France, he landed his first chef position at the Four Seasons Resort in Scottsdale, AZ. He worked at the resort’s fine dining restaurant, Acacia.

Aaron May is a Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives regular.

Who doesn’t love some Guy Fieri in their life?

May’s restaurants have appeared on Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives, which is hosted by Fieri, and has also appeared on a few of Guy’s other shows, like Guy's Grocery Games (as both a contestant and a judge) and Guy’s Big Bite.

Who is Aaron May’s wife?

It doesn’t look like Aaron May is currently married.

Aaron May’s restaurants in Phoenix are wildly popular.

It’s no secret that Chef Aaron May is accomplished in his industry.

The 43-year-old chef is the owner of the restaurant group Lettuce Turnip Beets, which includes The Lodge Sasquatch Kitchen, Goodwood Tavern, and Over Easy.

He also serves as the head chef at Dough Pizzeria & Bar, which is located on the Sunset Strip in Hollywood, Calif.

He spoke out on the D’Amelio sisters’ behalf after she received major backlash for her video.

May was quick to come to Charli and Dixie D’Amelio’s defense after fans criticized them for their “rude” reactions to the chef’s dish.

“I would call it ‘fake news’ right now. Those girls are the greatest, I love them. It was all fun and games,” Aaron said.

“Not at all, not at all [were my feelings hurt]. I don’t expect her to love the snails. Like I said, somebody thought it would be funny to feed them snails, and they reacted the way they reacted. It’s all good,” he added.

He’s a craft beer connoisseur.

The man loves his beer!

In an interview, May talked about a few of his favorite beers, which are all local to the Midwest.

I spent a lot of summers in the Midwest, so I love Bell’s and New Glarus — Two Hearted Ale and Spotted Cow specifically both bring back a lot of great memories and both are delicious,” he said.

“And in the summer, you can't beat an Oberon Ale out on the water. Ballast Point Sculpin is also a favorite, and I look forward to Green Flash's Le Freak every time,” he added.

