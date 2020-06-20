Solange Finally Confirms What That Jay-Z/Beyonce Elevator Fight Was About

Solange Knowles silently confirmed the subject of the Met Gala elevator fight.

One of the most puzzling unsolved mysteries of all time in the celebrity world has to be the Great Elevator Fight Mystery of 2014.

In case you don't recall, there was a huge blowout between Solange Knowles, Beyoncé and Jay Z in an elevator as the trio were exiting the 2014 Met Gala — and Solange's violent outburst, which featured kicking, screaming and throwing purses, was caught on video.

The video, however, had no sound, leading the world to wonder: What the heck did Jay Z do to earn that kind of wrath from his own sister-in-law?

This question has continued to bewilder us since it happened almost seven years ago now.

One prevalent and recurring rumor is that Jay Z was allegedly getting too close with fashion designer Rachel Roy at the event. Adding another twist to the torrid tale? Roy is the ex-wife of Jigga's former business partner, Damon Dash. Drama!

The aftermath left everyone even more puzzled, since no one involved would comment on why the elevator fight went down, but Solange may have silently confirmed everyone's suspicions at the 2014 Council of Fashion Designers of America awards in New York City.

Apparently, Roy and Solange kept far, far away from each other at the event, or at least tried to.

"Rachel looked uncomfortable," a source had said at the time. "They obviously didn't want to run into Solange, and Solange's people also tried to steer clear of them."

Why go through all of that effort if Roy had nothing to do with the fight, and why would they still be trying to evade and elude one another?

But a better question: Why on Earth would Jay Z think it's a good idea to flirt with another woman in the presence of his wife Beyoncé, who is possibly the most perfect woman on the planet? Jigga what? These questions continued to linger in people's minds.

A week after the incident happened, a joint statement was given by the three involved. It read:

"As a result of the public release of the elevator security footage from Monday, May 5th, there has been a great deal of speculation about what triggered the unfortunate incident. But the most important thing is that our family has worked through it.

Jay and Solange each assume their share of responsibility for what has occurred. They both acknowledge their role in this private matter that has played out in the public. They both have apologized to each other and we have moved forward as a united family. The reports of Solange being intoxicated or displaying erratic behavior throughout that evening are simply false.

At the end of the day, families have problems and we're no different. We love each other and above all we are family. We've put this behind us and hope everyone else will do the same."

Solange also spoke out publicly in an interview a few months later, saying, “What’s important is that my family and I are all good. What we had to say collectively was in the statement that we put out, and we all feel at peace with that.”

Beyonce referred to the infamous scuffle in her 2014 song "Flawless," singing, “Of course sometimes s**t goes down when there’s a billion dollars on an elevator.”

However, since the incident occured, the power couple have spoken out on the subject of infidelity in their relationship. It's safe to say that we could never forget "Becky with the good hair," whom Roy has definitely made sure to deny it not being her.

In 2017, Jay Z also broke his silence on the infamous elevator debacle.

"We had one disagreement ever. Before and after we’ve been cool. She’s like my sister. I will protect her. That’s my sister, not my sister-in-law. My sister. Period," he said.

However, all of their statements are somewhat vague, and in not one of them did anyone involved ever actually explain why the fight really went down, which is why it still remains an unsolved mystery that many continue to be confused by.

It's unknown if we will ever really know the truth about the great elevator fight of 2014, or if it will live on forever as one of the greatest unsolved mysteries of our time.

Jessica Sager is a writer and comic based in NYC.

Editor's Note: This article was originally posted in June 2014 and was updated with the latest information.