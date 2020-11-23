MLB Star Bryce Harper And Wife Kayla Harper Welcome Second Child Together! See The Adorable Pic

Congratulations are in order for MLB star Bryce Harper!

Both he and his wife, Kayla Harper, took to Instagram on Nov. 22 to reveal that she had given birth to the couple’s second child, a daughter named Brooklyn Elizabeth Harper.

While Philadelphia Phillies fans are obviously familiar with the team’s star right fielder, we’re curious to learn more about Harper’s wife, Kayla, and the adorable addition to their already-cute family.

Who is Bryce Harper’s wife, Kayla Harper?

Read on to find out everything you need to know about Kayla Harper and her relationship with her baseball star husband, Bryce Harper.

Bryce and Kayla Harper have two children together.

Bryce and Kayla Harper welcomed their first child together, a son named Krew, in August of 2019.

Krew became a big brother after Harper gave birth to their second child, a daughter named Brooklyn Elizabeth, in Nov. of 2020 — just in time for the holidays!

Bryce and Kayla Harper will celebrate four years of marriage in December.

The pair tied the knot of December 16, 2016, and Kayla Harper posted a beautiful tribute to Bryce in honor of the special occasion.

“Year 3 of marriage has brought lots of important 3’s into our lives. 13 years to make a new city feel like home, a new digit to watch on the back of my favorite player, and our little family grew making us a family of 3,” she wrote in a heartfelt caption accompanying a pic from their wedding.

“I love you, hubby [yellow heart],” she added.

She’s passionate about food.

Kayla and Bryce Harper run a food account on Instagram called @harp.eats, which features some seriously delectable-looking dishes from restaurants they’ve dined at.

“A couple trying to show the world that food babies can be more appealing than abs,” their Instagram bio reads.

She loves to be outside.

One scroll through Kayla Harper’s Instagram profile will show you that she loves spending time outside with her friends and family — especially her son, Krew!

She’s Bryce’s number one fan, but isn’t afraid to roast him.

Has Kayla Harper been taking notes from Chrissy Teigen?

The mom of two is clearly her hubby’s number one fan and supporter, but she’s totally not afraid to roast him on the internet.

In 2019, after Harper hit a grand slam to nab a win against the Chicago Cubs, Kayla took to Twitter to both congratulate him and roast him at the same time.

“Never have I ever seen him do this grinch like sprint but it’s a vibe I never knew I needed,” she captioned a since-deleted video of her husband circling the bases after his game-winning hit.

However, that doesn’t mean Harper won’t go to bat for her husband against his haters.

After Washington Nationals fans “crossed the line” while heckling Harper in the eighth inning of a game in 2019, Kayla was quick to call out the “classless” hecklers.

And although Bryce Harper refused to repeat what the hecklers said, Kayla revealed it had to do with their son, who was born a month prior to the heckling incident.

“When you bring his son or family into it, yes you’re crossing a line. Stick to your overused overrated and Harper sucks chants if you’re really that loser that goes to a game to heckle someone,” she said in a since-deleted tweet. “Phillies fans might boo him but they don’t bring his 4 week old son into it. Classless.”

