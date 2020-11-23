Vanessa Hudgens Has A New Boyfriend! Meet Cole Tucker

Vanessa Hudgens is finally moving on from her previous long-term boyfriend Austin Butler.

Vanessa was seen hugging it out and holding hands with MLB player Cole Tucker.

Hudgens was beaming as she interacted with Tucker as they waited for their car at the valet.

Vanessa Hudgens rose to fame as an American actress when she portrayed Gabriella Montez in the High School Musical movie series alongside Zac Efron.

She continues to make films like the recent Netflix original Christmas movie The Princess Switch: Switched Again.

Not only has she acted in myriad films and TV shows, but she has also released music. However, the question on everyone's mind right now is: who is her new boo?

Who is Vanessa Hudgens' boyfriend, Cole Tucker?

Cole Tucker is from Phoenix, Arizona.

He has two brothers, and all three of them graduated from Mountain Pointe High School.

What does Cole Tucker do for a living?

Cole Tucker is a professional baseball player. He is the shortstop for the Pittsburg Pirates.

His career began in March 2019 when he played shortstop for the Indianapolis Indians.

How old is Cole Tucker?

Cole Tucker is 24 years old.

He was born on July 3, 1996, making him a Cancer.

Vanessa Hudgens is will be turning 32 on December 14 of this year.

Vanessa is a Sagittarius.

How did Vanessa Hudgens and Cole Tucker meet?

It's unknown how the two met or for how long they have been dating, but they do follow each other on Instagram.

Photos of them showing significant PDA from their date night yesterday sparked the dating rumors.

We also know it was a date due to Vanessa's Instagram post that she flirtatiously labeled "Date night."

Pre Cole-Tucker, Vanessa's love life has been recorded almost religiously on the internet.

Her ex-boyfriend list includes dating Zac Efron for five years tolongtime boyfriend Austin Butler who she had been dating since 2011. Butler and Hudgens broke up earlier this year.

She also briefly dated The Hunger Games star Josh Hutcherson for a few months though they still keep in touch as friends.

Who is Cole Tucker's ex-girlfriend?

Tucker has been linked to Miranda Campos on Instagram.

They were officially dating in early 2018. The two posed together frequently on Tucker's Instagram, like in this photo he posted for Halloween in 2018.

The comments were filled with couples costume ideas for them to do next year, however, they had broke up before then.

Cole Tucker has two brothers.

Quinn Tucker is a photographer and filmmaker who travels all over the world creating his art.

Carson Tucker, on the other hand, has followed his older brother's footsteps into professional baseball. He plays as the shortstop for the Cleveland Indians.

Cole is an inspiration for his little brother who said in an interview:

“I wouldn't say I compare myself to him, but I use it kind of as a goal because obviously where he's at, I want to be a big leaguer also. But I just want to get better. He's definitely motivation for me, and we definitely help each other, whether it's baseball or just life in general. We talk a lot, we're really close. We have a really tight bond between me and him. So I definitely use him a lot for motivation and feedback and stuff like that.”

What does Cole Tucker enjoy doing besides playing baseball?

According to Cole Tucker's Instagram, the celebrity athlete enjoys playing the guitar.

Cole had a portrait made for his mom and dad of their three children to celebrate father's/mother's day this year. He also commissioned a backyard baseball painting for himself.

Cole also loves going to the theater. He went to see the Broadway musical Hamilton and posted a photo with the caption, "Doing one of my favorite things tonight."

Cole Tucker is a doggy dad.

He's the parent of two adorable white puppies. This is something he has in common with Vanessa Hudgens who is the mommy of a cute pup named Darla.

Vanessa Hudgens' net worth is $15 million as of 2020.

Cole Tucker's net worth as of 2020 is roughly between $500,000-$1 million.

Deauna Nunes is an editorial intern who covers pop culture and news & entertainment for YourTango. She's been published by Emerson College's literary magazine Generic. Follow her on Twitter or Instagram.