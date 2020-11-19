Fun Facts About Sam Palladio, Star Of 'The Princess Switch: Switched Again'

If you’re a sucker for holiday rom-coms, then chances are you watched the insanely adorable Netflix flick, The Princess Switch.

The film is about a duchess who ends up switching places with a baker from Chicago who looks exactly like her and they end up falling in love with each other’s sweethearts.

Duchess Margaret and baker Stacy De Novo are both played by actress Vanessa Hudgens.

On November 19, the sequel called The Princess Switch: Switched Again comes out on Netflix.

The same cast is going to be in it, including the dreamy Sam Palladio who plays Prince Edward — but what do we know about the talented actor?

Who is Sam Palladio, star of the The Princess Switch?

Palladio is best known for playing the role of Gunnar Scott in Nashville, Stoke in Episodes, and Alexander Vasilchikov in Catherine the Great.

When it comes to films, Palladio has starred in Runner Runner, The Princess Switch, and The Princess Switch: Switched Again.

How old is Sam Palladio?

Palladio is 33 years old and he was born on November 21, 1986. He is a Sagattarius.

He was born in Pembury, United Kingdom.

Who is Sam Palladio dating?

Sam Palladio is dating singer-songwriter Cassadee Pope. In August of 2020, Pope released an acoustic album called Rise and Shine. Pope has spoken publicly about her abandonment issues since she went through her parents’ divorce when she was 11 years old.

Pope went on to explain that Palladio has helped her work through her issues, "I'm very open with my boyfriend about it. He's very supportive and gives me everything I need to feel safe and content. So you also need a partner to kind of help you with it too. I'm very lucky that I have that."

Pope also had Sam Palladio sing backup vocals on one of her songs, “California Dreaming.”

She said, "I love his voice, and it's really awesome that I get to have the man that's making me happy and who I'm in love with singing on a song about somebody from my past. It feels like this full-circle moment. It was really fun to get in the studio together. We've done stuff at the house and sang together and done virtual shows together, but we've never actually gone in a studio and recorded something officially. So it's exciting, and it's one of my favorite songs."

Where does Sam Palladio live?

Sam Palladio has a home in Nashville with his girlfriend, Cassadee Pope.

The pair bought their home together in 2019 and that is where they have been quarantining. In fact, Pope says that Palladio has been her “saving grace” throughout quarantine.

Pope explains her home life with Palladio, "Sam and I, we have this house and we didn't really get into until November, then we were busy, busy, busy. This pandemic hit, so we're finally getting to house stuff. We just finished standing our fence, and we're getting furniture moved around and getting new furniture and painting the walls and all that stuff. So house stuff has been taking up a lot of time..."

"...But we're also doing fun things, like we've gone to the drive-in to see movies and gotten better at cooking. I never thought that would happen, actually not burning things and cooking decent meals. We got kayaks, so we try and get out on the lake to just get outside here and there. It's weird. You wake up in the morning and you're like, 'Okay, I'm going to take on the day.' Then by the time 7 or 8 rolls around, you just wonder where the day even went. So it's not been dragging, thankfully."

Does Sam Palladio have kids?

Palladio does not currently have kids. However, he and Pope have a dog named River.

They even made an Instagram for River since they take so many pictures with him.

Sam Palladio’s net worth is estimated to be $1.4 million.

