New Couple Alert! Fun Facts About Zac Efron's New Girlfriend, Vanessa Valladares

Zac Efron headed to Australia to ride out the coronavirus away from Los Angeles but he found more than he was bargaining for when he got there. He seems to have started a new relationship with a model/waitress named Vanessa Valladares. The couple reportedly met while she was working at a local cafe and they went on a ski trip together recently.

Valladares has reportedly been spending a lot of time with the Greatest Showman actor and there is the potential for them to spend a lot more time together in the future. Efron has reportedly extended his visa to stay down under for 12 months after originally only planning to be there for 90 days. He may also be shopping for real estate in Valldares's hometown.

Who is Zac Efron's new girlfriend, Vanessa Valladares?

Where is Vanessa Valladares from?

Well, she lives in Byron Bay now, according to her Instagram profile. The aspiring model doesn't have a huge digital footprint so we don't know where she spent her early years. What we can say with some certainty is that she was living in Byron Bay and she was working as a server at a local restaurant called the Byron Bay General Store in July. That's allegedly about when Efron met her while she was at work.

Vanessa Valladares has done some professional modeling.

Valladares's Instagram is selfie-heavy and but mixed in with the amateur photo shoots, she seems to have some modeling credits for Australian brands like RVCA and Spell.

She quit her job since meeting Efron.

Some reports say that Valladares has given up her job waitressing at the Byron Bay cafe where she met Efron. We can't say at this time if she made that career shift in order to spend more time with her boyfriend or if she has other plans for her post-server life.

Vanessa Valladares and Efron have been traveling together.

Now that Valladares has more free time since she doesn't have to pick up restaurant shifts, she and her new boyfriend have gotten a chance to do some traveling together. They reportedly took a ski trip to Thredbo recently (it's the winter in the southern hemisphere after all). There were spotted by paparazzi at Ballina Airport last week when they were headed back from their little vacation.

Efron is looking to stay in Australia for the time being.

While his trip down under was only intended to be about three months, Efron has applied for a visa extension so that he can stay for 12 months. He had a ticket to Los Angeles in case the Australian government didn't approve his application but he canceled the ticket when his paperwork came through. He supposedly also put in a bid on a house in Byron Bay, though his offer wasn't accepted.

Are Zac Efron and Vanessa Valladares living together?

There are mixed reports about how serious the couple has gotten in the short time that they have known each other. Some reports say they are already living together in Efron's rental in Byron Bay. One source is more circumspect merely saying "They started hanging out in July. You can tell that they are having fun. She spends a lot of time at this house."

Zac Efron and Vanessa Valladares are not Instagram official.

In keeping with the low profile of the relationship, this pair hasn't made their love a subject of social media posts. In fact, social media doesn't seem to enter their lives together at all. They aren't following one another or liking each other's posts.

Zac Efron and Vanessa Valladares aren't media official, either.

Neither Valldares nor Efron is talking to reporters about this new romance. Whatever they have going on, they are trying to keep it private, at least for now. But Efron has some upcoming film work on his agenda; in August, Disney announced that he would headline the upcoming remake of Three Men and a Baby. it will be interesting to see if Valldares comes with him whenever he heads into production that project.