What Is The Meaning Of Taylor Swift's New Hair? Theories About Her New Look

On Nov. 18 at the Apple Music Awards, Taylor Swift shocked fans everywhere by debuting straight, long hair.

In the past, a change-up in the way Swift looks has signaled that something is about to happen, whether that's a new album, a new music video, or even a new Taylor Swift era.

Naturally, Swifties took to Twitter to discuss what Taylor's new look could possibly mean, and honestly, thank the lord for Swift's fans, because if anyone knows her best, it's them!

What is the meaning behind Taylor Swift's Hair?

Let's investigate.

Swifties went wild over Taylor's new look.

Ever since debuting her new look, fans are tweeting relentlessly about Taylor Swift’s long hair.

One fan tweeted, “TAYLOR SWIFT IS BACK WITH LONG HAIR I’M SCREAMING.”

Another tweeted, "TAYLOR IS RECREATING RED ALBUM PHOTOSHOOT I HAVE 0 DOUBTS."

In the past, Taylor has recreated her old looks in newer music videos. Is it possible that she's shooting a parody of herself, yet again?

TAYLOR SWIFT IS BACK WITH LONG HAIR I’M SCREAMING pic.twitter.com/Bq8d6XHpH0 — Hana (@MissAmericHANA) November 19, 2020

People are convinced her hair is hinting at something — but what?

We all know that Taylor Swift is a mastermind at leaving hints about her music with pretty much everything she does.

“Easter eggs can be left on clothing or jewelry,” she said in a 2019 video.

“This is one of my favorite ways to do this because you wear something that foreshadows something else, and people don’t really usually find out this one immediately," Swfit continued.

"But they know you’re probably sending a message — they’ll figure it out in time.”

Taylor Swift won the Apple Music Awards 2020 Songwriter of the Year.

Her album, folklore, was the most-streamed pop album on its very own release date.

“Winning Songwriter of the Year in any capacity in any year would be so exciting,” she said in her acceptance speech.

“But I think it’s really special because this particular year was a year where I really feel like songwriting was the one thing that was able to keep me connected to fans that I wasn’t able to see in concert," she added.

She finally has permission to re-record her old songs again.

Swift has spent the past year battling it out with Scooter Braun, the 39-year-old music manager who bought the master recordings of her first six albums.

Originally, Scooter Braun banned Taylor Swift from performing her older songs.

But in November 2020, this was no longer the case, as Braun sold her master recordings to Shamrock Capital.

She is now able to re-record and perform her old songs.

One of her fans tweeted, “The whole year felt like a whirlwind and now finally TAYLOR IS FREE. We all will be deleting all of her old music from our playlists and apps and will only be streaming Taylor's art owned by Taylor. That's it."

