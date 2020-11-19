Why People Of All Ages Are Obsessed With Caden Woodall, A High School Football Player Who Went Viral On TikTok

Another day, another TikTok star on the rise.

High school football phenom Caden Woodall has been tearing up the football field for most of his life, and now, the Harvard-bound teen is tearing up TikTok one view at a time.

In a video that originally amassed over two million views on TikTok (it was deleted, then reposted by the original TikTok user), Woodall, along with other members of the Stevenson High School football team, are seen dancing and lip syncing to Justin Bieber’s 2010 bop “Eenie Meenie” in the locker room.

Woodall, the star of the video who is often referred to as “Number 7,” has been the talk of the internet since the video started circulating TikTok, particularly because of his impeccable lip syncing abilities.

Who is Number 7, Caden Woodall on TikTok?

Read on to find out everything you need to know about the high school football star who’s gaining popularity on TikTok.

He lives in Livonia, Michigan.

Caden Woodall is a Michigan native who lives in the Detroit suburb of Livonia.

He’s currently a senior at Stevenson High School and is the star running back of the SHS Spartans football team.

Caden Woodall committed to Harvard.

It looks like Caden Woodall doesn’t just excel in athletics, but academics as well!

The football star committed to playing at Harvard University after he graduates from SHS in 2021, and released a lengthy statement about his choice of schools back in August of 2020.

“Playing college football has always been a dream of mine for as long as I can remember,” Woodall wrote in part.

After thanking his family, teammates, and coaches for supporting him throughout his football career, he added, “I will be continuing my athletic and academic career at Harvard University. Thank you Coach Lamb, Coach Murphy, and Coach Thakkar for presenting me with this opportunity. I am ecstatic to join the Crimson family!!”

People can’t get enough of Number 7 on TikTok.

Fans from all over social media can’t get enough of Woodall’s viral TikTok video.

“Brooo I had to find you since watching that hype ass locker room video. I salute you soldier [prayer hands] bless up that s*** was hype,” one Instagram user wrote.

Another said, “Caden how does it feel to be famous,” while one Instagram user — who is most likely a friend of Woodall’s — wrote, “Wait are u the dude from tiktok? omg number 7 please notice me.”

Twitter users are also obsessed with Number 7.

“The amount of times I’ve watched the number 7 TikTok is unreal but I don’t regret it,” one fan wrote, while another said, “TikTok is so random and I love it legit anyone’s life can get changed by it we’ve seen it this week with #7 TikTok lol he’s everywhere.”

Caden Woodall’s TikTok has almost a million followers already.

Although Woodall is fairly new to TikTok, thanks to the viral video, he’s already amassed nearly 850,000 followers on the social media platform, and his only video has over 20 million views at the time of publishing.

His family is his biggest support system.

“My dad has been coaching me my whole career [sic] has shaped me into the player I am today,” he wrote.

“My mom has been my biggest fan and has helped me through so many obstacles,” he continued.

“Finally, my sister who is always there cheering for me!” he added. “Not only have they pushed me to be the player I am on the field, but the person I am off of it.”

Dancing in the locker room with his teammates is one of his best high school football memories.

“I would also like to thank my teammates for the memories we have made,” he wrote, adding, “especially dancing in the locker room while celebrating victories or sharing disappointment after our losses.”

Is Caden Woodall dating anyone?

It’s unclear whether or not Caden Woodall is in a relationship, as his social media accounts mainly feature football content.

However, given the response everyone’s had to his viral TikTok video, it looks like Woodall might not have a problem in the dating department any time soon.

