Lil Wayne Charged With Possession Of Firearm And Ammo, Could Face Up To Ten Years In Prison

Things are not looking good for Lil Wayne.

On Nov. 17, the “How to Love” rapper was charged with possession of a firearm and ammunition from an incident that occurred at the airport in December 2019.

Lil Wayne — whose real name is Dwayne Michael Carter — may face up to ten years in prison if convicted of the charges.

The length of his prison sentence tallies up to a decade because of a previous felony charge stemming back from 2010.

So, what does this all mean for Lil Wayne?

Lil Wayne firearm possession charges, explained:

Back in December 2019, Lil Wayne was caught possessing a “gold-plated handgun” on a private plane.

In his suitcase, authorities also found “bullets, suspected cocaine, ecstasy, marijuana, heroin, painkillers and prescription-strength cough syrup” through a search warrant.

They also found nearly $26,000 in cash.

Lil Wayne has not been charged with any drug-related offenses stemming from the search of the private plane.

not lil Wayne getting charged with a felony after endorsing trump — Chic Fil Bae (@iced_T_) November 17, 2020

Lil Wayne’s lawyer issued a statement about the matter.

Lil Wayne’s lawyer, Howard Srebnick, wasted no time supplying a statement about the rapper’s charges, saying, "Carter is charged with possessing a gold-plated handgun in his luggage on a private plane.”

“There is no allegation that he ever fired it, brandished it, used it or threatened to use it,” Srebnick added.

“There is no allegation that he is a dangerous person," Srebnick continued.

"The charge is that because he was convicted of a felony in the past, he is prohibited from possessing a firearm."

In March of 2010, Lil Wayne was charged with criminal possession of a weapon, and served eight months in prison for his conviction.

Fans think even if Lil Wayne is convicted, there’s a good chance Trump will pardon him.

Just had a great meeting with @realdonaldtrump @potus besides what he’s done so far with criminal reform, the platinum plan is going to give the community real ownership. He listened to what we had to say today and assured he will and can get it done. pic.twitter.com/Q9c5k1yMWf — Lil Wayne WEEZY F (@LilTunechi) October 29, 2020

Earlier in Oct., Lil Wayne praised Donald Trump for his criminal reform platform, and showed his support for the one-term president on Twitter.

“Just had a great meeting with @realdonaldtrump @potus besides what he’s done so far with criminal reform, the platinum plan is going to give the community real ownership," he tweeted.

"He listened to what we had to say today and assured he will and can get it done,” he added.

However, his Trump endorsement was met with mixed reviews, and fans are now telling the rapper to ask Trump for a pardon.

“Lil Wayne should ask his good friend Trump to pardon him,” one Twitter user wrote.

Another said, “Let me find out that photo op and endorsement was for a pardon.”

President Trump hasn't yet commented on the matter.

When is Lil Wayne's court date?

Lil Wayne is reportedly due in court next month, almost exactly a year after the airport incident.

Before you go,

subscribe to our newsletter. Join now for YourTango's trending articles, top expert advice and personal horoscopes delivered straight to your inbox each morning.

Olivia Jakiel is an editor and writer who covers celebrity and entertainment news. Follow her on Instagram and keep up with her zingers on Twitter.