Meet Caroline Alexis, ‘Welcome To Plathville’ Star Micah Plath’s New Girlfriend

The Plath family have been the talk of the reality TV tabloids ever since Welcome to Plathville debuted on TLC in 2019.

The show follows Barry and Kim Plath and their nine children, whose ages range from 7-22, and the unconventional way the kids are raised (no sugar, no television or pop culture, etc.).

However, some of the older Plath children have broken away from their strict upbringing on the family’s farm in Georgia to live a more normal, mainstream life.

Micah Plath, the 19-year-old model who’s been making a splash in the industry, just debuted his new girlfriend on Instagram, and fans are going crazy over his new love interest.

Who is Micah Plath’s girlfriend, Caroline Alexis?

Caroline Alexis lives in Alabama.

While Micah Plath lives in Georgia, he certainly doesn’t mind driving all the way to Alabama to spend time with his special gal.

“Worth the drive to Alabama!” he captioned a sweet snap of the pair, dressed to the nines.

She’s in a sorority.

On August 29, Caroline Alexis posted a pic of herself with her “big sister,” captioning the cute pic, “Got my bestie biggie.. no one was surprised.

The duo are a part of the Alpha Delta Pi sorority on the Troy University campus, which is located in Troy, Alabama.

She may also be a model.

One scroll through Caroline Alexis’ Instagram will show you that she’s seriously gorgeous, and judging from some of the photos she posts, it looks like she’s dipped her toes in the modeling pool, too — just like her hunky model boyfriend, Micah.

Caroline Alexis is a pageant girl.

In photo from 2017, the Alpha Delta Pi sorority sister revealed that she competed in the 2017 Miss Teen Alabama pageant.

She’s a singer.

It looks like Caroline Alexis is going to fit into the Plath family just fine!

The Plaths, who are all musically inclined and even toured as a family band, would probably be thrilled to hear about Micah’s new girlfriend’s talents.

On May 27, 2017, Caroline Alexis posted a video of herself singing a cover of a Kelsea Ballerini song, and boy, does she have some serious pipes!

She’s head over heels for Micah Plath.

The brunette beauty took to her own Instagram to post a similar photo of the pair before they headed out on what looks like a date night, captioning the pic, “Serious face because my cheeks hurt from smiling.”

Micah commented on the photo, writing, “Really love spending time with you and your family [heart],” to which Caroline replied with a heart and smiley face emoji.

Friends of the couple couldn’t stop gushing about them, calling them “Barbie and Ken” in the comments.

“Barbie and Ken say WHAAAA,” one person wrote, while another simply said, “Barbie and Ken, but better.”

Now, the bigger question here is, will we see Caroline Alexis make an appearance on future episodes of Welcome to Plathville? Only time will tell.

Welcome to Plathville airs on Tuesdays on TLC at 10 p.m. ET.

Olivia Jakiel is an editor and writer who covers celebrity and entertainment news. Follow her on Instagram and keep up with her zingers on Twitter.