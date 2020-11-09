Meet Barry Plath — Controversial Patriarch Raising 9 Kids Technology-Free On TLC's 'Welcome To Plathville'

Welcome to Plathville is a show on TLC that has given us an in-depth look into the lives of a large, religious family.

Following in the path of the Duggar family and the Sister Wives clan, Welcome to Plathville gives us the 11 member-strong Plath family of Georgia.

The parents, Barry and Kim Plath, have nine kids and raiseed them sugar-free and technology-free on a 50-acre farm 10 miles away from the nearest town.

But who is Barry Plath?

Read on to find out everything you need to know about Barry Plath, the controversial patriarch of the Plath family.

Their family is a traveling folk band.

Barry Plath's family is not just large; they're also talented. The Plath Family Band is headed by Barry and his wife Kim and includes all of their children.

Each of the Plath kids plays a different instrument. Hosanna Plath is a professional violinist who also travels and plays music with her husband, Timothy Noble.

The band is focused on gospel and folk music and their motto is: "Family. Unity. Harmony."

Barry Plath is a deeply religious man.

Barry, who works as a transportation planner, has a strong religious faith. He and his family are devout Christians.

On the show, he reveals that he believes in asking for God's direction in all decisions no matter how large or how small. He reads the Bible and follows the tenets of his faith.

Barry and Kim Plath teach their religious values to their children.

In fact, Barry and Kim believe they received a message from God that they were destined to be married — before they even dated!

They tied the knot just a few short months later. That was in 1997 and the rest, as they say, is history.

His farm is for rent on Airbnb.

The whole premise of Welcome to Plathville is that Barry, Kim, and their nine kids live on the secluded farm in Georgia.

However, the Plath family farm is reportedly listed on Airbnb for $100 a night and is advertised as coming with a caretaker, leading to rumors that that Plaths never even lived there; it was purely staged for the show.

Even more bewildering, the Plath family apparently bought a home in a suburban area in 2017.

The $55,00 home is in Cairo, Georgia. It's around the corner from a Walmart, Taco Bell, Pizza Hut, and close to Ethan and Olivia Plath's house, and in the season 2 trailer, Ethan Plath confirms that his parents live less than half of a mile away from them.

How did Joshua Plath die?

In 2008, Kim and Barry Plath lost their 17-month-old son Joshua in a tragic accident.

Kim ran him over in the family Suburban while transplanting trees on the farm. In the aftermath of true tragedy, Barry was incredibly kind and loving to his wife.

Kim wrote, "I thought of the accusations I would have thrown at Barry if the situation had been reversed. I knew what would have happened if Barry ever said anything like that to me. I was so fragile and had totally lost my will to live. I would have just curled up and died. He never did. He never even hinted at anything like that. He was strong. He just loved me."

The family has strict rules for their kids.

Barry and his wife have very strict rules for their kids. As revealed on the show, the family doesn't have a TV, and they don't know anything about pop culture.

They don't watch sports, they don't play video games, and they don't drink soda. What a life!

Barry Plath is allowed to use technology — but his kids aren't.

Obviously, in his job as a transportation planner, Barry would have to use a computer. But it goes farther than that.

While his minor kids (under 18) are not allowed to have social media accounts or use technology, Barry and Kim had a website for their family and, obviously, the kids over 18 have a bit more freedom to live as they want.

He's had ongoing issues with son Ethan and his wife Olivia.

In one episode of Welcome to Plathville, Kim and Barry had a sit-down with their oldest son, Ethan, and his wife Olivia over myriad issues that have caused strain between the married couple and the rest of the family.

Olivia told her in-laws that she never felt welcomed by Barry and Kim. She also said she felt like they had always tried to control her, even when she was first dating Ethan.

Barry and Kim, on the other hand, believe that Olivia "is possessed by evil spirits," and say she's poisoning their other children with her less conservative beliefs.

They also blame Olivia for the rift in their family. Two of the older siblings, Moriah and Micah, are all close with Ethan and Olivia — Moriah even accompanied Olivia on a trip to San Francisco to work as a wedding photographer, an event that took up an entire episode of Welcome to Plathville — while the younger Plaths still follow their parents' strict rules and way of life.

What is Barry Plath's net worth?

Barry Plath's net worth is currently unknown.

When does Welcome to Plathville season 2 premiere?

Season 2 of Welcome to Plathville premieres on Tuesday, Nov. 10 at 10 p.m. ET on TLC.

Editor's Note: This article was originally posted in December 2019 and was updated with the latest information.

