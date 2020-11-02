Get To Know Hosanna Plath, The 'Welcome To Plathville' Star And Accomplished Violinist

Welcome to Plathville is one of the latest TLC reality shows that focuses on a family that most would consider "strange and unusual," and fans are gearing up for the second season of the show, which premieres on Nov. 10.

The Plath family — led by matriarch Kim and patriarch Barry — say on the show they are "devout Christians," and though they don't get into detail about which denomination of Christianity they follow, there are some photos of the family posing in front of a Baptist church.

What makes them remarkable, however, is not their adherence to Christianity, but their practice of isolating their children from pop culture. In many of the previews for the show, for example, viewers were left to marvel as the Plath children — Hosanna included — wondered who people like Justin Bieber and Tom Brady really are.

Who is Hosanna Plath?

That said, though the family has had little exposure to pop culture, they do have a YouTube channel that promotes their gospel music.

Each family member plays an instrument, so let's look at the violinist, Hosanna Plath.

Hosanna is the oldest Plath daughter.

Though Hosanna Plath has an older brother, Ethan — who is the official oldest of the Plath children — she's the oldest Plath daughter.

She is one of 9 children — and would have been one of 10 had her younger brother, Joshua, not been killed in a tragic accident.

What happened to Joshua Plath?

In fall of 2008, Hosanna's mother, Kim Plath, accidentally ran over her 17-month-old son Joshua while doing yard work on their farm.

She opened up about the tragic incident in an essay on the Plath family's website, writing, "I woke up every morning and functioned. But just barely. I wanted to die."

"My husband was dealing with losing his son and his wife. I was gone. Checked out. Unavailable for conversations or reality," she added.

Hosanna Plath plays the violin.

Hosanna Plath is known, in her family band, for playing the violin.

She's an accomplished violinist and actually turned down going to college to continue to play the violin.

Since she married her husband, Timothy Noble, she's also played as a duet with him.

Her decision to not go to college drew some criticism from the fandom.

In the Welcome to Plathville pilot, it was revealed that Hosanna Plath had a musical scholarship to college, but turned it down to continue to play with the family band.

This decision drew some fire from the fandom, especially since it was later revealed that Kim Plath — the matriarch of the family — graduated from FSU.

Hosanna Plath's husband, Timothy Noble, is also a musician.

In 2016, Hosanna Plath went to the National Quartet Convention.

And it was there that she met Timothy Noble, the man who would become her husband. Noble plays piano, and he often plays together with his wife as a duet.

They dated for two years before they ultimately got married in June 2019.

Where in Ohio does Hosanna Plath live?

It is currently unclear as to where in Ohio Hosanna Plath lives.

There may be some good reasons as to why Hosanna Plath was raised so "strict."

Sometimes, it really is the devil you know. While there certainly is no shortage of people who criticize the Plath family for raising their children — including Hosanna Plath — so strictly, there are some good reasons for their method.

As revealed on the show, Kim Plath drew a hard line against having alcohol served at her son, Ethan's, wedding, because she admitted she was a recovering alcoholic.

Her biggest fear, she said, was that her children would walk down the same path that she walked down.

While, no doubt, that is a bit extreme, we can certainly understand the desire to protect your children.

Is there tension between Olivia Plath and the rest of the Plath family?

Season 1 of Welcome to Plathville showed some serious tension between Ethan Plath's wife, Olivia Plath, and some of the members of the Plath family.

Olivia Plath, who is a destination photographer, introduced Ethan to many of the things he was denied of growing up in the Plath family, like sugary foods, pop culture, and even alcohol, which obviously didn't sit well with Ethan's parents.

While much of the drama between Olivia and the Plath family played out last season, we're sure that Season 2 of the reality show will continue to bring the drama.

When does Welcome to Plathville Season 2 premiere?

You can watch the premiere of Welcome to Plathville on TLC on Tuesday, November 10 at 10 p.m. ET.

