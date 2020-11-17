Sweet Details About 'The Crown' Star Helena Bonham Carter's Relationship With Boyfriend, Rye Dag Holmboe

Helena Bonham Carter is one of the United Kingdom's most successful actresses.

She has great versatility in her talent which has won her 45 awards in her career

She was nominated for 2 Oscars for her performances in The King's Speech and The Wings of The Dove and she's known for taking on indie films in addition to major blockbuster movies.

Some of her most notable projects are The Harry Potter films, Cinderella, Les Mis, Sweeny Todd, Fight Club, Alice in Wonderland, Dark Shadows, The Corpse Bride, Ocean's 8, and Enola Holmes.

The extremely talented actress most recently stars as Princess Margaret in Peter Morgan's historical drama The Crown, which is now streaming on Netflix.

But what about her better half?

Who is Helena Bonham Carter's boyfriend, Rye Dag Holmboe?

Very little public information is available about Rye Dag Holmboe — and Carter gives us a hint as to why, "I can't say much about Rye, because he's a psychoanalyst so he needs his anonymity."

She also revealed that he's incredibly smart and has a good sense of humor.

What does Rye Dag do?

He's a Norwegian writer as well as a Ph.D. candidate in the History of Art at University College, London.

He co-authored the book JocJonJosch: Hand in Foot which was published in 2013 by Le Musée d'art du Valais in Switzerland.

His work has also appeared in magazines such as The White Review, Art Licks, Apollo, and several academic publications.

Ryde Dag's birthday is not known at this time, but the writer is said to be 21 years younger than Carter is which would make him 33 years old this year.

Carter spoke on their large age gap saying, "Everybody ages at a different rate. My boyfriend is unbelievably mature. He’s an old soul in a young body, what more could I want?"

Helena Bonham Carter is 54 years old.

She was born on May 26, 1966, making her a Gemini.

How did Rye Dag and Helena Bonham Carter meet?

The two met at a wedding in October of 2019, but apparently, it was a chance meeting since they both were unsure if they were even going to attend.

Helena said in an interview that the meeting was, "A totally random thing, which both of us nearly didn't go to, so it was one of those moments that was so chance and ended up determining so much."

They have been happily dating for a little over a year now.

Helena Bonham Carter has been seriously linked to two other men in her life. Her first partner was tactor Kenneth Branagh. They were together for five years from 1994-19999.

Then Carter began her 13-year long relationship with animator Tim Burton who is well known for his gothic fantasy films.

The eccentric couple was the talk of Hollywood from 2001-2014.

Over the span of their relationship, they made 6 films together and had two children.

Carter recently spoke about moving on from Burton in an interview, "You break up, you grieve, you get bored of grieving. And then you finally move on. I'm very happy with someone else. It's been a bit of unexpected magic in my life."

On the reason as to why the beloved couple broke up, Carter didn't give much, except to say, "I didn't leave, put it that way."

During her long term relationship with Tim Burton, she gave birth to two children.

She has 17-year-old Billy Raymond Burton, who was born on October 4, 2003, making him a Libra.

She then had Nell Burton in 2007 who is now 12 years old. Burton and Cater share custody of their two children.

Carter and Rye Dag are raising a pup together.

The lovely couple is now co-parenting their adopted fur baby: a Tibetan terrier named Pablo.

They were caught walking the pup earlier this year.

Helena Bonham Carter's net worth is around $60 million as of 2020.

Deauna Nunes is an editorial intern who covers pop culture and news & entertainment for YourTango. She's been published by Emerson College's literary magazine Generic. Follow her on Twitter or Instagram.