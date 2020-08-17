Who Is Elizabeth Debicki? Details About The Actress Playing Princess Diana On 'The Crown'

Meet Elizabeth Debicki!

The Crown has found their new Princess Diana! Actress Elizabeth Debicki, 29, was just cast as Princess Diana in the hit television series The Crown, which is based on the royal family and follows the life of Queen Elizabeth II from her marriage to Phillip Mountbatten in 1947.

Elizabeth Debicki will be joining the Netflix show for its fifth and six seasons; actress Emma Corrin played a younger version of Diana in previous seasons.

Elizabeth Debicki will play Princess Diana in the final two seasons of The Crown (Seasons 5 and 6). pic.twitter.com/Z3CjHuJ56B — The Crown (@TheCrownNetflix) August 16, 2020

“Princess Diana's spirit, her words and her actions live in the hearts of so many," Debicki said in a statement. "It is my true privilege and honour to be joining this masterful series, which has had me absolutely hooked from episode one."

Who is Elizabeth Debicki? She’s an award-winning Australian actress.

Elizabeth Debicki is an Australian actress who will play the role of Princess Diana in Season 5 and Season 6 of Netflix’s The Crown. Elizabeth Debicki made her film debut with a small role in the 2011 movie A Few Best Men.

After seeing her audition reel, director Baz Luhrrman cast her as Jordan Baker in the 2013 film adaptation of The Great Gatsby, starring Leonardo Dicaprio. Elizabeth actually won an AACTA Award for Best Actress in a Supporting Role for her role in The Great Gatsby.

Elizabeth Debicki has also appeared in The Cloverfield Paradox, and the TV shows The Night Manager and The Kettering Incident.

Elizabeth Debicki is also a critically acclaimed theater actress, having starred in the Sydney Theatre Company's production of The Maids alongside Cate Blanchett. She was even nominated for Best Female Actor in a Supporting Role in a Play at the 14th Helpmann Awards.

Elizabeth Debicki was in Guardians of the Galaxy.

One of the biggest roles Elizabeth Debicki has to date is her role as Ayesha in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2. The leggy blonde bombshell will reprise her role as Ayesha in the upcoming third installment of Guardians of the Galaxy alongside big-name actors like Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Bradley Cooper, Vin Diesel, and Karen Gillan.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is currently in pre-production and is set to be released in 2021. Looks like Elizabeth Debicki is going to have a busy next couple years!

Elizabeth Debicki is known for her statuesque height.

Elizabeth Debicki towers over most actresses and actors; she stands at a statuesque 6’3. It makes sense that Debicki was cast for the role of Princess Diana, as Princess Diana was 5’10.

I look forward to seeing them re-enact this moment. pic.twitter.com/sM77VkkTVa — ᴊᴀʏɴᴇᴇʟ ʀᴀᴍᴊᴇᴇ (@jramjee) August 16, 2020

Is Elizabeth Debicki married?

Elizabeth Debicki is currently not married. It is unclear if she is currently dating anyone, either, as she is pretty private when it comes to her life off-screen. In an interview with the Brampton Guardian, she touched on her dating history and revealed that she would date a short guy if he checked all the right boxes.

ELIZABETH DEBICKI IS GOING TO PLAY PRINCESS DIANA ON THE CROWN WHEN I SAY IM SCREAMING



TALL HOT LADY!!!!! TALL HOT LADY!!!!!!!!! — goth “chesapeake cowboy” marley (@nakachokos) August 16, 2020

"I've dated shorter men and it's not been a problem, but what I'm really looking for is a normal, honest, real person. I like intelligence,” she said.

"I think it's the most attractive thing in a human being and when you meet someone you can have an intelligent conversation with, well, that's what life's all about really,” Elizabeth added. “And obviously, a well-cut suit is great too."

