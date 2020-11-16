'The Crown' Star Gillian Anderson Dating Its Creator Peter Morgan — Meet Him

Gillian Anderson is an American-British actress who was born in Chicago, Illinois.

Throughout her career, she has not only acted in several award-winning projects but she also helped to produce a few episodes of the television series The Fall.

Anderson is best known for her roles in The X-Files, The Last King of Scotland, and Bleak House. You may also know the Golden Globe winner from her recent role in Netflix's Sex Education.

Most recently, you can catch her starring in the fourth season of The Crown as Margaret Thatcher — a show that was created by her current boyfriend, Peter Morgan.

Who is Gillian Anderson's boyfriend, Peter Morgan?

Peter Morgan is the son of Arthur Morgenthau, a German Jew who fled the Nazis, and Inga Bojcek, who fled the Soviets.

His parents emigrated to the UK where they anglicized their surname to Morgan.

Peter Morgan was born Peter Julian Robin Morgan in London, England.

Peter Morgan is a screenwriter.

The British talent has created more than 30 projects — amongst them Bohemian Rhapsody, Rush, Tha Audience, 360, and The Queen.

He's best known for creating the highly-acclaimed historical drama series The Crown which can be streamed on Netflix now.

Peter Morgan has had 50 nominations within his career, including 2 Oscar nominations.

He has won a total of 30 awards, including a Golden Globe and several British Academy of Film and Television Arts awards.

Peter Morgan is 57 years old.

The screenwriter, best known for his work on stage, film, and television, was born on April 10, 1963, making him an Aries.

Gillian Anderson is 52 years old.

The award-winning actress was born on August 9, 1968, making her a Leo.

How did Peter Morgan and Gillian Anderson meet?

It is not known how the two celebrities met, but they've been dating since 2016, and agree that they're not moving in together anytime soon.

Anderson said in an interview, “If we did [move in together], that would be the end of us. It works so well as it is, it feels so special when we do come together.”

Peter Morgan and Gillian Anderson work together on The Crown.

The couple works together on Morgan's award-winning show The Crown. Anderson was cast to bring the magnificent former Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher to life on screen.

Anderson revealed that they put boundaries in place on set saying, "I am not going to comment on the script, but you are not allowed to comment on the performance!"

She also told a story about the time when Morgan approached her on set while she was in costume:

"I smiled at him, as me, Gillian, smiling at her boyfriend, and he said, 'This is Thatcher! This smile is Thatcher!' And I'm like, no! This smile is me!"

Peter Morgan was once married to a real-life Princess.

Peter Morgan was married once before getting into a relationship with Anderson.

Morgan's first wife was Princess Anna Carolina zu Schwarzenberg — more commonly known as Lila Schwarzenberg.

She is the daughter of a Prince from Vienna, Austria. The couple have five children together, though they keep them out of the public eye.

The couple was married from 1997 until they separated in 2014.

Meanwhile, Gillian Anderson has two ex-husbands.

The talented actress has been divorced twice.

Her first marriage was to The X-Files art director Clyde Klotz in 1994. The couple divorced in 1997 after three years of marriage.

Anderson's second husband was producer Julian Ozanne whom she married in 2004 but divorced after three short years in 2007.

Gillian Anderson had three children, but they weren't all from her two marriages. Anderson had her first daughter, Piper, with her first husband Clyde Klotz in 1995.

She didn't have any children with her second husband but after her divorce, she started seeing Mark Griffiths who she had two more children with: Felix and Oscar.

Anderson and Griffiths never got married and called it quits in 2014.

Peter Morgan has five kids.

Morgan has five children with his first wife, Lila, but only two names are located in Morgan's IMDb bio: Maggie and Otis.

He once joked about his large brood saying, “People come to our house ... and they leave so happy not to be us.”

The British screenwriter's net worth as of 2020 is roughly $5 million.

Gillian Anderson's net worth is about $35 million.

Deauna Nunes is an editorial intern who covers pop culture and news & entertainment for YourTango. She's been published by Emerson College's literary magazine Generic. Follow her on Twitter or Instagram.