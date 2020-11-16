Charles Dance Stars As Louis Mountbatten In 'The Crown' — Meet His Girlfriend, Alessandra Masi

The fourth season of The Crown has some new addition to its cast.

Emma Corrin will play Princess Diana, and Gillian Anderson is cast as Margaret Thatcher.

Charles Dance will be playing the role of Louis Francis Albert Victor Nicholas Mountbatten AKA Louis Mountbatten, Prince Charles’s mentor and great uncle.

But who is Charles Dance’s girlfriend in real life?

Who is Charles Dance's girlfriend, Alessandra Masi?

Alessandra Masi is an Italian production manager and actress.

She was born in Bologna, Italy where she grew up in a wealthy family. Other details about her parents are not released to the public.

She also received a film degree from Bologna University.

What is Alessandra Masi known for?

Alessandra Masi is a working production manager and actress in the film industry.

As a production manager she has worked on After the War, The Book of Vision, Edward Enderby, and The Inn at the Edge of the World, in which Charles Dance plays a lead role.

She is also well-known for acting in The Target, Strange Landscape, and Norma, a TV movie.

In addition to her acting work, she served as the location manager for Rose Island, an episode of 1993, and two episodes of Master of None.

How old is Alessandra Masi?

Currently, Alessandra Masi is 53 years old.

Charles Dance is currently 73 years old, so the two lovebirds are twenty years apart.

Her net worth is somewhere between $1 million and $5 million.

How did Alessandra Masi and Charles Dance meet?

Rumor has it that Masi and Dance met on the set of The Book Of Vision in 2018.

Masi served as the unit production manager while Dance was acting in the film.

In September 2020, Alessandra Masi and Charles Dance were caught locking lips during the Venice Film Festival.

Who was Charles Dance married to before he started dating Alessandra Masi?

Charles Dance and Alessandra Masi have only been together for a couple of years.

Before Alessandra Masi, Charles Dance was married to the famous sculptor, Joanna Haythorn.

Their marriage lasted 34 years and ended in 2004. The couple had two children together, Oliver and Rebecca.

Oliver is currently 46 years old, and Rebecca is 40.

Izzy Casey is a writer and editor based in NYC who covers news & entertainment for YourTango. Her work has been published in or is forthcoming from Gulf Coast: A Journal of Literature and Fine Arts, Black Warrior Review, Bennington Review, BOAAT, Prelude, NY Tyrant, The Iowa Review, and elsewhere. She received her MFA in Poetry from the Iowa Writers’ Workshop, where she was the recipient of a fellowship with the Poetry Foundation.