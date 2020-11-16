Dustin Johnson Wins The Masters! Meet His Fiancé, Paulina Gretzky

Dustin Johnson is a professional golfer who plays on the PGA Tour.

He's also well known for winning the U.S. Open in 2016 at Oakmont Country Club.

Johnson also tied for second place at the 2011 Open Championship and the U.S. Open in 2015.

On Sunday, Nov. 15, the pro golfer nabbed his first Masters win, setting the course record at Augusta National by finishing the course 20-under par.

Dustin Johnson is 36 years old and was born on June 22, 1984, making him a Cancer.

He clearly does very well professionally and also personally, as he's engaged to the stunning Paulina Gretzky.

Who is Dustin Johnson’s fiancé, Paulina Gretzky?

Paulina Gretzky is 31 years old and was born on December 19, 1988, making her a Sagittarius.

She's a professional model from Los Angeles, California.

Gretzky decided to forgoe college so that she could pursue modeling and was featured on the cover of Flare and Golf Digest.

Paulina Gretzky has famous parents.

Her parents are hockey icon Wayne Gretzky and actress Janet Jones.

How did Dustin Johnson and Paulina Gretzy meet?

The pair first met briefly in 2009. However, they started to get to know each other in a very unique and funny way in 2011.

After Johnson played a tournament with Gretzky’s mom, Janet Jones, she invited Johnson to their house after and set her daughter up spontaneously.

In fact, Gretzky was very unprepared to meet Johnson and explained, “At the end of 2011, my mom played with Dustin in the Wednesday pro-am at Tiger Wood's tournament at Sherwood. She told Dustin about her daughter, blah-blah-blah, and invited him to the house that night..."

"...I’m sure he was rolling his eyes, and so was I when my mom invited me over to meet this golfer she had just met. So I show up looking like a complete ragamuffin, and here’s this really cute guy. I didn’t stay long, but he was such a gentleman, so endearing. He’s always been that way to me. We exchanged numbers, and here we are.”

When did Dustin Johnson and Paulina Gretzy get engaged?

Johnson and Gretzky have been engaged since 2013 but they haven’t had their wedding yet because of their busy schedules and wanting to do it at the right time for them.

Gretzky even said in 2014, “We wanted so badly to do it this fall, but with his schedule and all it's been hard to set a date. It'll be our special day, and we just want it to be right and to fit.”

The couple kept almost setting a date and then pushing it back through the years because Johnson needed to prioritize his golf career.

Most recently, a source said in 2018, “Having a wedding has not been a huge priority for them because they already feel very married. And it’s no secret that they did go through a rocky period earlier this year so their focus has been on rebuilding their relationship, not wedding planning. But things are very much back on track between Paulina and Dustin so the wedding planning is back on now, too.”

Did Dustin Johnson cheat on Paulina Gretzky?

Gretzky fueled break-up rumors in 2018 when she deleted all pictures of Johnson from her instagram.

Fans speculated that the deleted pictures were a result of Johnson having an affair with socialite Yassie Safai.

Apparently, Johnson became close friends with Safai and it made Gretzky jealous.

The cheating rumors were never addressed directly but Johnson indirectly responded to them by releasing a statement saying:

Every relationship goes through its ups and downs, but most importantly, we love each other very much and are committed to being a family. Thank you for your love and support. — Dustin Johnson (@DJohnsonPGA) September 11, 2018

The pair have seemed to resolve their issues since they were seen cuddling and kissing two weeks later at the Ryder Cup.

Dustin Johnson kids — how many does he have with Paulina Gretzky?

Johnson and Gretzky are parents to two kids together: River (3 years old) and Tatum (5 years old) Johnson.

Dustin Johnson has spoken about how fatherhood has changed his life saying, “Over these past four or five months I’ve really grown up, and I am starting to become the person I want my kids to look up to.”

Paulina Gretzky has also reflected on becoming a mother with Johnson saying, "It's just unbelievable. Dustin's the best dad, he's my best friend. He's been so supportive with me and we're just there for each other. I couldn't be happier for him."

Who is Paulina Gretzky's dad?

Paulina Gretzky is not a stranger to the sports world since her dad, Wayne Gretzky, is a very famous hockey player. She even explained how she grew up watching her mom support her dad and his sports career.

Paulina recalls, "I went to games with my mom all the time, especially in New York. One thing I get from my mom is this constant need to support the person that you’re with. In this athletic world, I see how hard it is for Dustin sometimes.”

Jaycee Levin is a writer, influencer, and blogger living in New York who loves celebrities, fashion, and reality television. She covers news and entertainment for Yourtango.