Tiger Wood's Mistress Rachel Uchitel In Talks To Replace Dorinda Medley On 'Real Housewives'

Rachel will almost definitely bring the drama.

It's been a big news week for Real Housewives fans. After six seasons, Dorinda Medley has officially been dropped from Real Housewives of New York reportedly because of her drunken mean behavior that had made her too difficult to film with. But with Medley no longer continuing on as part of the cast, she'll need to be replaced, and rumor has it that the woman who will be taking her place has already been chosen by Bravo.

There are reports that Rachel Uchitel has been chosen as Medley's replacement, and although there hasn't been any official announcement yet, it wouldn't be surprising if she did end up joining the cast, especially since there have been rumors about her becoming a housewife in the past.

Who is Rachel Uchitel?

Here's what you need to know about the one-time Tiger Wood's mistress and potential new reality star.

Rachel Uchitel is a hostess and children's boutique owner.

Uchitel, a 45-year-old from Alaska who now lives in New York, is best known for her career as a night club manager and hostess, though in 2013, she opened a children's boutique named after her daughter called Wyatt Lily. Though it originally opened in an NYC location, the boutique is now located in Scarsdale and online, and according to the store's Instagram bio, it was named "best baby gifts" by New York Magazine.

Rachel Uchitel's fiancé died in the September 11 attacks.

Uchitel first came into the public eye when a photo of her holding a photo of her fiancé, Andy O'Grady, who worked in the World Trade Center and was killed in the September 11 attacks made the cover of the New York Post. Since then, she frequently mentions him on social media, paying tribute to him on the anniversary of his death each year.

Rachel Uchitel was one of Tiger Woods' mistresses.

When Tiger Woods was exposed for having several affairs while married, Uchitel was one of those women, admitting to having had a relationship with the professional golfer for eight months. In an interview, she opened up about the affair, admitting that she never imagined something like that would have happened to her.

"People have called me all sorts of names, but they don’t know me," she said. "I am not the same as the other girls and I never ever imagined in my wildest dreams that I would be caught up in a scandal like this."

Rachel Uchitel was married to former NFL player Matt Hahn.

In 2011, Uchitel married Matt Hahn, a former professional football player, but their marriage was short-lived. By 2013, they had filed for divorce, with Hahn claiming that Uchitel had subjected him to "cruel and inhumane treatment." Less than a year later, their divorce was settled in January 2014 and they went their separate ways. Uchitel hasn't remarried since, and she appears to be single.

She appeared on Celebrity Rehab.

One of Uchitel's biggest claims to fame was her stint on Celebrity Rehab with Dr. Drew Pinsky, where she was treated for her addiction to opiates, alcohol, and other substances. There were reports at the time that she was in the experience more to get help with "emotional issues," and her season ended up being a pretty dramatic one.

Rachel Uchitel is a committed mom to daughter Wyatt Lily.

Just by looking at Uchitel's Instagram, it's clear that her daughter, Wyatt Lily, from her marriage to Hahn, is the light of her life. Almost all of her Instagram posts include Wyatt, so if she does end up joining RHONY, there's no doubt that her daughter will be a fixture in her segments, too — this mother/daughter bond is the real deal.

Sign Up for the YourTango Newsletter Let's make this a regular thing!

Nicole Pomarico is an entertainment and lifestyle writer whose work has appeared in Cosmo, Us Weekly, Refinery29, and more.