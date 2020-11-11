Meet Michael Ray's Girlfriend — Travis Tritt's Daughter Tyler Reese Tritt!

Michael Ray is an American country music singer-songwriter whose released two albums under the Warner Music Nashville label and is planning to release his third album soon.

However, it's not his music that is getting him into headlines these days — it's his new relationship with country legend Travis Tritt's daughter.

Tyler Reese Tritt posted some couple-y photos of the two on her Instagram this past Halloween that leads people to think they're definitely dating.

A match made in country heaven!

Who is Michael Ray's girlfriend, Tyler Reese Tritt?

Tyler Reese Trit is the daughter of country star Travis Tritt.

She's very close with her family as her Instagram is filled with pictures of her mom, dad, and siblings.

Tyler enjoys doing outdoor activities such as four-wheeling and hunting. Traveling is also a big enjoyment of hers.

In her Instagram bio is a bible verse number, implying she's also religious.

What does Tyler Reese Tritt do?

Tyler is following her dad's footsteps into the country music world as a singer and songwriter.

She released her solo debut single, “Perfect”, on November 4, 2017, and has been making music ever since.

She first made her debut with a rendition of Don Henley & Patty Smyth's hit, “Sometimes Love Just Ain’t Enough” with her father.

She was only 14 years old but she impressed many people — the YouTube video alone has over 16 million views.

How old is Tyler Reese Tritt?

Tyer Reese Tritt was born on February 18, 1998, making her an Aquarius.

The young country singer is 22 years old as of this year.

How old is Michael Ray?

Michael ray was born on April 29, 1988, in Eustis, Florida.

The 32-year-old is a Taurus.

The couple is Instagram-official.

It's uncertain how the two met, but with both of them working in the same industry, seems likely they would run in the same circles.

Dating rumors starts because of Tyler's Halloween post on Instagram that showcased both she and Michael dressed in a couple's costume with the caption that read, "No Tricks Just Treats! Had such a Happy Halloween with all my boos."

In the picture, Ray placed a smooch on her forehead.

Who Is Tyler Reese Tritt's dad?

Tyler Reese Tritt has a country icon for a father. Travis Tritt was born in Georgia but soon moved to Nashville to live out his dreams of being a musician.

The country star built a reputation filled with a blend of Southern rock swagger, honky-tonk themes, and songwriting craft that found favor with older stars like Roy Acuff and young fans alike.

Musicians that are similar to Travis Tritt's music style are Clint Black and Garth Brooks.

In 1990, Billboard named Tritt the top new male artist, and the Country Music Association awarded him with the Horizon Award in 1991.

Tritt is currently a part of the Grand Ole Opry cast saying, "Roy Acuff saw something in me that he liked. He came up and put his arm around me backstage and said, ‘Son, we want to see you back here at the Opry more often.’”

Tyler Reese Tritt is one of three of Travis Tritt's kids.

Tyler Reese Tritt is the eldest of the three Tritt children. She has two younger brothers.

Tristan James Tritt is 21 years old and the lead singer of the southern rock band Pale Moon Creek.

Tarian Nathaniel Tritt is 16 years old and plays the guitar.

Music sure runs in the Tritt family.

Who Is Michael Ray's first wife?

Michael Ray married his first wife and fellow country singer, Carly Pearce, on October 6, 2019.

However, after just 8 months of marriage, Pearce filed for divorce in June of 2020.

She revealed, "This hasn't been a quarantine realization — it was a last resort."

What is Michael Ray's net worth?

Michael Ray's net worth is $1.5 million.

What is Tyler Reese Tritt's net worth?

Tyler Reese Tritt's net worth is undisclosed, but her father is worth $35 million.

Before you go,

subscribe to our newsletter. Join now for YourTango's trending articles, top expert advice and personal horoscopes delivered straight to your inbox each morning.

Deauna Nunes is an editorial intern who covers pop culture and news & entertainment for YourTango. She's been published by Emerson College's literary magazine Generic. Follow her on Twitter or Instagram.