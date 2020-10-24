Cute Country Details About Dierks Bentley's Relationship With Wife, Cassidy Black

It’s been over a year since one of Dierks Bentley’s tracks hit the country music scene.

Back in February 2019, he released his #1 smash song, “Living.” T

he title of his new quarantine banger, “Gone,” funnily enough, has the opposite message.

Dierks Bentley said that he wasn’t sure if he wanted to record a song that was directly about the present 2020 moment.

"I like that this song is about a relationship. A girl left him and now the guy's gone. He hasn't gone anywhere. He's just losing his mind at home," Bentley said in an interview.

”I do like that it's called ‘Gone' because it does touch upon the times we're in.” He said, “And it's personal to me because I've been totally gone.”

Well, he may have disappeared for a bit, but he's back in full force. And, of course, he always has his wife beside him.

Who is Dierks Bentley's wife, Cassidy Black?

Cassidy Black is the wife to Dierks Bentley and the proud mother of their three kids.

In 2017, she completed the Boston Marathon for the second time in her life. Black finished the race in a mere 3 hours and 26 minutes. Nashville’s Safe Haven, a family homeless shelter, is the organization she decided to run in support for.

What is Dierks Bentley's wife's age?

Cassidy Black was born on September 6, 1975, which makes her a Virgo. She's currently 45 years old.

How did Cassidy and Dierks Bentley meet?

Dierks and Cassidy first met in their home state of Arizona during their eighth-grade year of school. The highschool — or is it middle school? — sweethearts dated off and on, breaking up as much as they were getting back together.

"It’s a pretty crazy story of just going back and forth with the right time or the wrong time, or right place, wrong time, all that stuff," Dierks said in an interview, "Finally, I was playing a show in Las Vegas, and opening for George Strait, and she walked on the bus. I kind of knew that that was the moment."

By December 2005, the two were happily engaged.

And by December 2005, the two were also happily married. After he popped the question, the lovebirds eloped three days later. They've been married ever since.

“[Cassidy] is who grounds me, she is also the one who has helped me to grow as a person over all these years, so I feel if I'm going to tell these stories [on an album] right, I need to start with her," Dierks said.

Dierks Bentley's wife's music video is called Black.

In fact, the entire album Black is named after Cassidy. Black is Cassidy’s maiden name, hence the title of the album.

But that’s not all — she even starred in the music video for the title song.

Dierks Bentley kids — how many do he and Cassidy Black have?

Dierks and Cassidy are the proud mother and father of their three kids, Evelyn Day Bentley, Jordan Bently, and Knox Bentley.

Evelyn Day Bentley, their oldest daughter, is currently twelve years old. She was born on October 4, 2008, which makes her a Libra — and a member of Generation Z.

Who is Jordan Catherine Bentley?

Jordan Catherine Bentley is about a year younger than Evelyn.

Born on December 25, 2010, this young Capricorn is soon to turn ten years old.

Who is Knox Bentley?

Knox Bentley is the youngest of the three Bentley children.

He was born on October 9, 2013, which makes him a Libra — just like his big sister! Knox also made an appearance in one of Dierks’ music videos. For the song, “Living,” to be exact. Like mother like son.

Is Dierks Bentley still married?

Yes, Dierks Bentley is still happily married to Cassidy Black.

Dierks Bentley's family is adventurous.

Dierks Bentley enjoys spending time outside with his family.

Bentley stated. "I'm making up for lost time with my family, It's been 18 years now of touring and being gone every weekend. Now I'm somewhere I can ride bikes with my kids to school. I put a camper on the back of my 1994 Chevy and we go camping almost every weekend."

What is Dierks Bentley's net worth?

Dierks Bentley's net worth is approximately $30 million.

