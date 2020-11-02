Sweet Details About Coffey Anderson's Wife, Criscilla Crossland Anderson, Stars Of Netflix's 'Country Ever After'

Coffey Anderson is country singer-songwriter and internet personality.

He first became from his YouTube channel, where he would post Christian versions of popular songs.

He has released well-known songs like “Mr Red White and Blue,” “Better Today,” and “Your New Boyfriend.”

Anderson was also in the Marine Corps before appearing on the reality show Nashville Star in 2008.

He is married to Criscilla Crossland Anderson and they are releasing a Netflix special together on November 6, called Country Ever After.

Who is Coffey Anderson’s wife, Criscilla Crossland Anderson?

Criscilla Crossland Anderson is a hip-hop dancer and dance teacher who has appeared in music videos with Rihanna, Katy Perry, and Britney Spears.

Throughout quarantine, she's been teaching online dance classes from their California home.

How long have Criscilla and Coffey Anderson been together?

Coffey and Criscilla Anderson only dated for a year before getting married on February 14, 2009.

They met in church and it was their shared religion brought them together. They had a small and intimate wedding and only invited their close friends and family.

The couple celebrated their 10-year wedding anniversary in February 2019 and Coffey surprised his wife with a romantic getaway.

Criscilla posted a cute selfie of them bundled up together in the snow and captioned it, “My husband surprised me with a trip to the snow! I haven’t been in snow like this in 10 years! #10yearanniversary.”

Who is Coffey Anderson's ex-wife?

Coffey Anderson has a mysterious ex-wife, whose identity is unknown. Coffey and his unnamed ex-wife have a child together named Savannah Jean Anderson, who was born in 2003.

He gushes about his love for his daughter saying, "She's the best thing that's ever happened to me, being able to go to L.A., she wanted to get on stage so I actually pulled her up on stage at the concert with me and the crowd was chanting her name and she just smiled and we thanked the church for their support of me and how they've backed me and Savannah as a father and daughter."

Criscilla has stepped in as a stepmother to Savannah and the couple raises her together.

Cofffey Anderson kids — how many does he have with Criscilla?

In addition to Savannah Jean Anderson, Criscilla and Coffey Anderson have children of their own: They had a son in 2011 and named him Ethan Coffey-David Anderson.

Then they had two daughters, Emmarie Grace-Gloria, born in 2013 and Everleigh, born in 2017.

They have a big, cute family and love spending time and playing with their children.

Criscilla Crossland Anderson was diagnosed with colon cancer.

In 2018, Criscilla Crossland Anderson was diagnosed with stage 3C colon cancer, which is treatable — but unfortunately not curable.

Sadly, Coffey Anderson lost his mother from the same disease.

In 2019, Criscilla's cancer spread across her back and she learned she had Stage 4 colon cancer. She shared her cancer journey with her fans on Instagram and it was evident her family and social media community helped support her through these trying times.

In April 2020, Anderson took to Instagram to share good news about her health.

She recorded a video announcing that her tumors have decreased, fewer cancer-indicating proteins are showing up in her bloodwork, and she's hoping to beat the disease.

What is Coffey Anderson’s net worth?

Coffey Anderson’s net worth in 2020 is around $2 million.

