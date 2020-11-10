‘RHONJ’ Star Teresa Giudice Has A New Beau Two Months After Finalizing Divorce — Meet Luis ‘Louie’ Ruelas

It looks like Teresa Giudice has found love again.

The Real Housewives Of New Jersey star is reportedly smitten with her new beau, Luis “Louie” Ruelas, according to a source.

“The relationship is very new, but both are very happy,” the source said.

Giudice’s relationship news comes just two months after she finalized her divorce to Joe Giudice, who was in the middle of a messy deportation battle in 2019.

Who is Teresa Giudice’s boyfriend, Luis ‘Louie’ Ruelas?

Here’s everything you need to know about the new man in Teresa’s life.

What does Louie Ruelas do for a living?

Louie Ruelas is the co-founder and EVP of Business Development at Digital Media Solutions, a company whose headquarters is in Clearwater, Florida.

What is Louie Ruelas’ age?

Ruelas reportedly turned 46 on April 23 this year, which makes him a Taurus.

He’s charming and funny.

At least, according to his LinkedIn bio he is!

“With having over 25 years experience within the digital response marketing industry, I have perfected the ability to effectively increase revenue with whomever I work with while maintaining a strong sense of integrity, an honorable work ethic, and a witty sense of humor,” his bio on the social media networking site reads.

Teresa had previously mentioned that she was looking for someone to make her laugh in her next relationship.

“I never remember laughing with Joe. I don’t," she told Andy Cohen during the season 10 Real Housewives of New Jersey reunion.

"I want someone to talk so sweet to me and be gentle. I want to be beautiful to him. I’m just so done with the whole Italian tough guy. I’m tired of that, I want something different."

How did Teresa Giudice and Louie Ruelas meet?

It is currently unclear how Teresa Giudice and Louie Ruelas met.

Teresa Giudice follows him on Instagram.

Louie Ruelas has less than a thousand followers on Instagram, and his account is private, so we won’t be seeing any potential photos of him and Teresa on his Instagram.

However, Giudice posted a photo of the two of them watching a football game together over the weekend, captioning the pic on her Facebook, “Excited to reveal my new boyfriend.”

Louie Ruelas is a dad.

“A father of two sons, Luis spends a great deal of time advocating for children with special needs with a particular focus on Autism given his son’s condition," his company bio reads.

And family is very important to him.

“His extensive entrepreneurship experience, hustler mentality, and competitive spirit culminate with his love of family and passion for community,” his bio also says.

Joe Giudice is happy for his ex-wife.

In an interview back in October, Joe Giudice revealed that he’s dating, and he wouldn’t be upset if Teresa had a new love interest in her life, either.

“I mean, listen, we talk every day, but we kind of moved on already,” he said. "What are you going to do? It's been a while. If I was living there, it would be a different story, but I'm not. I'm over here, eight hours away in Italy, full of a bunch of Italian women."

"What's she going to do, stay alone forever?” he added. “That's not fair, as well. Look, if I would have got out and I would have been able to go home, who knows what would happen? Maybe we'd still be in the same situation, maybe not.”

“I don't know. Things change after so many years."

Who are Teresa Giudice’s children?

Teresa Giudice has four daughters with Joe Giudice: Gia (19), Gabriella (16), Milania (14), and Audrinana (11).

What is Teresa Giudice’s net worth?

Teresa Giudice is reportedly worth around $11 million.

What is Louie Ruelas’ net worth?

Louie Ruelas is reportedly worth around $2 million.

