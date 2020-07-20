Did Gia Giudice Get A Nose Job? Details About The 19-Year-Old Reality Star's New Look

She's got a new look!

Gia Giudice, the 19-year-old daughter of Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa Guidice, posted a picture of herself and her famous mom on Instagram over the weekend. However, the eldest Giudice daughter looked a tad bit different, and had no problem addressing her new look in the caption of her photo.

Did Gia Giudice get a nose job?

Gia Giudice revealed to her almost-700K Instagram followers that she did in fact get a nose job. “Yes I got a nose job. yes I’m swollen,” she captioned a photo of herself and her mom, Teresa. “Thank you so much @drtobiasnyc I’m absolutely in love with it. I am an adult now, this has been an insecurity of mine for a while and I’ve never been happier and so comfortable in my own skin!!”

Where did Gia Giudice get her nose job done?

Gia Giudice got her nose job done by Dr. Geoffrey Tobias, who refers to himself as “The Rhinoplasty Specialist” and the “world’s authority on closed rhinoplasty.”

What are fans saying about Gia Giudice’s nose job?

Fans seem to be thrilled about Gia’s new look, judging by the influx of positive comments about her plastic surgery decision. One social media user wrote, “So cute love you both looks so good!!! The most important thing in the world is that you’re happy with yourself and love yourself no one else’s opinion matters,” while another said, “You have always been beautiful. Not just because of your appearance, but because of your character. Thanks for being so transparent.”

Are Teresa and Joe Giudice okay with Gia's nose job?

Both Teresa and Joe Giudice seemingly support their daughter’s decision to go under the knife. Joe, who was deported to Italy following his release from ICE custody last year, commented, “You look beautiful my beautiful princess,” on Gia’s photo. Teresa echoed that statement, writing, “Couldn’t be more proud of you... You are beautiful inside and out Love you to infinity and beyond.”

The support from Gia’s parents shouldn’t come as a surprise, seeing as Teresa has been open about her own plastic surgery. In 2018, the reality star opened up about her decision to get her breasts redone nearly 10 years after her original augmentation.

“I was very nervous to re-do my breasts, but I felt it was necessary for me to feel like my best self,” she wrote in an Instagram post. “I encourage anyone who doesn’t feel their best self to work on feeling better. Even if it is the smallest thing every day."

Olivia Jakiel is a writer and editor who covers celebrity and entertainment news. Follow her on Instagram and keep up with her zingers on Twitter.