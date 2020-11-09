Trump Appoints Christopher C. Miller As Acting Secretary Of Defense — Meet His Wife, Kathryn Elizabeth Maag

Donald Trump took to Twitter on Nov. 9, 2020 to inform the public that he had fired current Secretary of Defense Mark Esper, and replaced him immediately with Christopher C. Miller, a former Army Green Beret.

“I am pleased to announce that Christopher C. Miller, the highly respected Director of the National Counterterrorism Center (unanimously confirmed by the Senate), will be Acting Secretary of Defense, effective immediately,” he wrote on the social media site.

“Chris will do a GREAT job! Mark Esper has been terminated. I would like to thank him for his service,” Trump added.

While news of Trump’s newly appointed Acting Secretary of Defense comes as a surprise, we’re equally as curious to learn more about Miller’s life outside of politics, including his relationship with his wife, Kathryn Elizabeth Maag.

Who is Christopher C. Miller’s wife, Kathryn Elizabeth Maag?

What does Christopher C. Miller’s wife do for a living?

In a questionnaire, Miller revealed that his wife““is employed as an office manager for a health and environment lobbying organization” and that “her employment is unrelated to intelligence and national security issues.”

When did Christopher C. Miller and Kathryn Elizabeth Maag get married?

Although the exact date of their wedding is unknown, in July of 2020, Miller revealed that he and Kathryn had been together for 32 years.

“My wife graciously stood with me through this 32-year odyssey and raised our three children into magnificent adulthood,” he said.

“Their character, optimism for the future and goodness are my motivation,” Miller added. “They give me hope for the continued greatness of this wonderful experiment that is the United States of America.”

Who are Christopher C. Miller and Kathryn Elizabeth Maag’s children?

According to his bio on the US Department of Defense website, Christopher C. Miller and Kathryn Elizabeth Maag have three children — two grown daughters and a son who is currently in college.

Where do Christopher C. Miller and Kathryn Elizabeth Maag live?

The couple currently resides in Burke, Virginia.

Some people are wary about Miller’s new position.

Social media users took to Twitter to express their concern over the sudden switch-up, with one user writing, “I wonder what Esper was not willing to do that Christopher C. Miller is.”

Another Twitter user echoed that sentiment, writing, “Lame Duck president Trump firing Defense Secretary Esper and appointing Christopher C. Miller is a red flag. I hope Intelligence services and other concerned parties are on high alert. Nothing is beyond this rogue president. What is known about Miller?”

