Will Ivanka Trump Run For President In 2024? What Insiders Have Said About Her Potential Candidacy

If one thing’s certain, it’s that the Trump family will not leave the political ring without a fight.

With the results of the most important presidential election in the history of the United States looming over everyone’s heads, there’s undoubtedly a million questions running through people’s heads.

From what will happen if Donald Trump loses and refuses to leave the White House to whether Trump will legally be able to run for office again, there’s a lot of uncertainty about the future of politics in this country — and the future of this country in general.

Another question that’s on everyone’s minds is whether another member of the Trump family will take their shot at running for president in upcoming elections, whether Donald Trump loses this year’s election or not.

Will Ivanka Trump run for president in 2024?

There’s a chance Ivanka could run in 2024.

So, you’re saying there’s a chance!

To be honest, there’s always going to be a chance that someone in the Trump family — now that they’ve been in the political ring for four years — will continue to pursue a career in politics.

According to a poll conducted by Axios, 16% of Republican voters would love to see Ivanka Trump on the ballot in 2024.

While 16% doesn’t seem like a high number, Ivanka is still Republican voters’ fourth overall pick (what is this, like a political fantasy draft?), and insiders have talked about the “Trump Dynasty” living on in politics for decades to come.

Will the Trump Dynasty live on in the White House?

In 2019, Trump’s campaign manager Brad Parscale said, “The Trumps will be a dynasty that lasts for decades,” adding that the Trump kids and their spouses have “amazing capabilities” when it comes to politics.

“I think you see that from Don Jr. I think you see that from Ivanka. You see it from Jared. You see it from all,” he added.

Republican strategist Rick Wilson — who’s often been very critical of Donald Trump — also said in 2019 that we very well could see another Trump name on the 2024 ticket.

“I honestly think Don Jr or Ivanka will be the nominee in 2024 … because the party doesn’t care about any of the issues that used to drive the party. Now they care about Trump,” he said.

American journalist and Fire and Fury author Michael Wolff wrote:

“Balancing risk against reward, both Jared and Ivanka decided to accept roles in the West Wing over the advice of almost everyone they knew. It was a joint decision by the couple, and, in some sense, a joint job. Between themselves, the two had made an earnest deal: If sometime in the future the opportunity arose, she’d be the one to run for president. The first woman president, Ivanka entertained, would not be Hillary Clinton; it would be Ivanka Trump.”

Twitter users think Ivanka Trump 2024 could be happening.

One Twitter user is certain that Ivanka will be running in 2024.

Ivanka is definitely running in 2024, look at her tweeting obscure statements in order to please both sides! https://t.co/EgoDUAsSvC — Moya Lothian-Mclean (@mlothianmclean) November 6, 2020

“Ivanka is definitely running in 2024, look at her tweeting obscure statements in order to please both sides!” they wrote.

“Both Ivanka and Derp Jr are planning their 2024 run,” another social media user tweeted. “Derp doesn't realize his sister will throw him under the bus because she's already gamed this out.”

Will Don Trump Jr. run for president in 2024?

In that same Axios poll, a whopping 29% of Republican voters wanted Don Trump Jr. to follow in the footsteps of his father and become the leader of this country. Don Jr. was the second choice for Republican voters behind current Vice President, Mike Pence, who garnered 40% of the votes.

In an Instagram post on October 24, Don Jr. claimed he saw a sign that said “Don Jr. 2024.”

“Hahahahaha. Oh boy. This was a sign I saw up at the Fallon Nevada Livestock Auction,” he captioned the pic.

“This will make the lib heads explode. To whomever made that thanks for the compliment... but let’s get through 2020 with a big win first!!!!”

Not to mention, social media users are also speculating about a Don Jr. 2024 presidency.

“Whatever happens now, it's nicely set up for Don Jr in 2024. So that's something,” one Twitter user wrote, while another said, “Looking forward to the Republican 2024 primary debates between Ivanka and Don Jr.”

Again, only time will tell whether the Trump kids and/or their spouses will get their names on the 2024 ticket for a potential 2024 presidential bid.

For now, we patiently await the 2020 election results, and go from there.

