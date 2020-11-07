Sweet Details About Michael J. Fox's Relationship With Wife Tracy Pollan

Nobody calls Michael J. Fox chicken, but somebody calls him "My Husband" — his wife, Tracy Pollan, of course!

“Every day we have something we laugh about for a good two minutes,” Marty McFly — sorry, Michael J. Fox — said about their relationship.

His recent health issues inspired his new memoir, No Time Like the Future: An Optimist Considers Mortality.

In addition to his relationship with his health, the book reveals how he and his wife have managed to stay together throughout the thicks and thins of life.

Who is Michael J. Fox's wife, Tracy Pollan?

Tracy Pollan was born on June 22, 1960, which makes her a Cancer.

Born and raised in Long Island, New York, she grew up to be an actress and producer for the film and television industry.

As an actress, she is best known for her appearances in Good Grief, Medium, 1st to Die, Bright Lights, Big City, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, Fine Things, A Stranger Among Us, The Kennedys of Massachusetts, Promise Land, and Baby It’s You. She served as the executive producer for Anna Says.

How old is Tracy Pollan?

Currently, she is 60 years old.

What is Tracy Pollan's net worth?

Her net worth is $65 million.

Pollan met her best friend, Jennifer Grey, in childhood.

She and the Dirty Dancing star met at the Dalton School in NYC.

Pollan’s mother was a former columnist for New York magazine. Currently, she writes for Gourmet.

Tracy Pollan’s older brother, Michael Pollan, is a professor of journalism at the University of California Berkley’s graduate school of Journalism. He wrote two books: Omnivore’s Dilemma and Botany of Desire. She also has two sisters.

How did Michael J. Fox and Tracy Pollan meet?

The lovebirds first locked eyes with one another when she auditioned for Family Ties. This eventually lead to the locking of lips.

She worked on Family Ties for one season but in 1987, the two reconnected when they both landed a role in the film Bright Lights, Big City.

What started as a simple lunch date lead to a wedding ring! Fox asked her for her hand in marriage in 1988.

Who is Sam Michael Fox?

Sam Michael Fox is Tracy Pollan's and Michael J. Fox's oldest and only son.

He was born on May 30, 1989, which makes him a Gemini.

Who are Tracy Pollan's and Michael J. Fox's other children?

Together, the couple has four children. Next in line, are their twin girls, Aquinnah Kathleen and Schuyler Frances. They were born on February 15, 1995, which makes them twin Aquarian.

Pollan gave birth to their youngest child at the age of 41. Annabelle Fox was born on November 3, 2001, which makes her a Scorpio.

Before Michael J. Fox, she dated Kevin Bacon.

Kevin Bacon and Pollan met while performing in an Off-Broadway show together. This was back in the 80s, not the future.

At the time, Bacon and Pollan kept their relationship on the DL. Most of the cast and crew had no idea that they were an item.

How old is Michael J. Fox?

Michael J. Fox is currently 59 years old. He was born on June 9, 1961 in Canada, making him a Gemini.

Who is Michael J. Fox's family?

Michael J. Fox was raised by mother and father, Phyllis and William Fox.

He has one brother, Steven, and three sisters, Kelli, Karen, and Jacki.

At the age of 10, the Fox family moved to Vancouver, after his father retried from the Canadian Army Signal Corps.

What is Michael J. Fox’s net worth?

Michael J. Fox’s net worth is $65 million.

Michael J. Fox's movies are iconic.

Apart from the Back to the Future Trilogy, Michael J. Fox is best known for acting in Spin City, The Frighteners, Stuart Little, The American President, Atlantis: The Lost Empire, Blue in the Face, and For Love or Money.

Michael J. Fox's new book is expected to be available for publication on November 17, 2020.

No Time Like the Future: An Optimist Considers Mortality is published with Macmillian.

