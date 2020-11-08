Sweet Details About Giada De Laurentiis's Relationships With Boyfriend, Shane Farley

Giada De Laurentiis is an Italian chef, author, and television personality.

She's best known for hosting the Food Network’s Giada at Home. She also occasionally contributes and guest co-hosts for NBC’s Today.

In addition to that, she founded the catering company GDL foods.

Laurentiis seems to have it all when it comes to cooking, but what is her personal life like?

Who is Giada De Laurentiis’ boyfriend, Shane Farley?

What does Shane Farley do for a living?

Shane Farley is a television producer and is best known for his work on daytime talk shows.

Most notably, Farley was a supervising producer for the Rachael Ray show for six years. While he worked on that show, Farley won two Emmys and was nominated for three more.

Farley was also the executive producer for Steve Harvey’s show Steve from 2017 to 2018.

How long have Farley and De Laurentiis been together?

The couple have been dating since 2015.

They kept their relationship very private in the beginning, since her boyfriend was technically still married.

In 2018, De Laurentiis began openly speaking about her relationship to the press when she admitted that Farley makes her “feel like a kid again.”

She also said that he is spontaneous and they laugh a lot together, which is important to her in a relationship.

Who is Giada De Laurentiis’ ex-husband, Todd Thompson?

Todd Thompson is an American fashion designer, known for working with the brand Anthropologie. He also appeared on De Laurentiis’ television shows like Giada at Home, Giada in Paradise, Everyday Italian, and Giada’s Italian Holiday.

Thompson and De Laurentiis were married from 2003 to 2015 and have a daughter together, Jade Marie De Laurentiis Thompson.

The couple got divorced after there were rumors circulating about De Laurentiis cheating on Thompson but these rumors were never confirmed.

De Laurentiis addressed the rumors saying, "Todd was embarrassed that his family in Michigan would see it and think, What is going on over there in Hollywood?"

The couple officially announced their split on Facebook.

De Laurentiis wrote, “After an amicable separation since July, Todd and I have decided to end our marriage. Although our decision to separate comes with a great deal of sadness, our focus on the future and overwhelming desire for our family's happiness has given us the strength to move forward on separate, yet always connected paths. Todd and I share a beautiful daughter and a lifetime of great memories that we both treasure more than anything. We are so thankful for our friends and family, and really appreciate the support in this time of change.”

Shane Farley ex-wife: He was married to Jennifer Giamo while he was dating De Laurentiis.

Giada De Laurentiis was divorced when she started dating Farley in 2015 but he was still technically married at the time.

Farley was married to personal trainer Jennifer Giamo for 15 years. However, they were in the process of getting divorced when Farley started dating De Laurentiis.

It was also stated that Giamo found out about her husband’s relationship through the tabloids.

However, De Laurentiis claimed she and Farley began their relationship in August, months after him and Giamo filed for divorce in March. However, the timing seemed odd and Giamo even wanted to take De Laurentiis to court for the affair, but eventually didn’t.

Farley has a good relationship with De Laurentiis’ daughter.

Shane Farley seems to have a good relationship with De Laurentiis’ 12-year-old daughter, Jade.

Farley even said, “Jade has got two amazing parents, so I can be a part of her life without any pressure, I really enjoy hanging out with her."

De Laurentiis also does a good job of co-parenting with Todd Thompson.

De Laurentiis said, "[Todd and I[ are supportive of each other and, in turn, supportive of Jade."

What is Giada De Laurentii's age?

Giada is 50 years old.

She was born on August 22, 1970, making her a Leo.

What is Giada De Laurentiis’s net worth?

Giada De Laurentiis’ net worth is estimated to be $30 million.

What is Shane Farley's net worth?

Shane Farley has a net worth around $5 million.

