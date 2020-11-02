Details About Jamie Chapman's Relationship With Husband, Leland Chapman — Including The Divorce Rumors

You may know Jamie Chapman as the daughter-in-law of Dog the Bounty Hunter, Duane Chapman.

Duane Chapman is known for being a television personality and starring in Dog the Bounty Hunter, Hawaii Five-0, and Sharknado 4: The 4th Awakens.

Jamie Chapman was born and raised in Huntsville, Alabama. She's currently a tattoo model and began modeling when she was 13 years old.

She is also known for having a ton of True Blood tattoos and explains, “A very long story short, I related to Sookie. A girl confused about where she belongs in life. Trying to discover who she is as a person. Then finding love in 2 wrong people. People who she’d give her life for, but both people had demons that she could not fix. So, she chooses herself.”

Jamie Chapman, is married to Duane Chapman's son, Leland Chapman.

However, the tattooed couple recently sparked divorce rumors — are they true?

Who is Jamie Chapman’s husband, Leland Chapman?

Leland Chapman is a bail bondsman and bounty hunter.

He also stars on the show Dog the Bounty Hunter and Dog’s Most Wanted with his father, Duane Chapman.

Chapman is 43 years old and was born on December 14, 1976, making him a Sagittarius.

How long have Jamie and Leland Chapman been together?

Jamie and Leland Chapman got married in 2016.

The couple lives together in Hawaii and they also have a puppy named Kona.

Leland Chapman often posts cute photos of his wife on Instagram and often talks about how much he loves her.

He even posted a cute selfie with her captioned, “She makes me feel like the luckiest man in the world.” Awww.

Who is Leland Chapman's ex-wife?

Before marrying Jamie Chapman, Leland Chapman was married to Maui Chapman for 12 years, from 1994 to 2002.

They had two sons together, Dakota and Cobie Chapman.

Leland Chapman also had a daughter named Leiah Breanna Chapman in 2010, when he was dating Lynette Yi.

Dakota Chapman is now 25 years old, Cobie Chapman is 19 years old, and Leiah Breanna Chapman is 10 years old.

Leland Chapman was single for 14 more years before he married Jamie Chapman.

Leland and Jamie Chapman divorce rumors: are they true?

Jamie Chapman sparked divorce rumors when she recently removed “Leland’s wife” from her Instagram bio.

Her Instagram bio now states “JAMIE PILAR. A fiddle of gold against your soul says I'm better than you."

She's also been posting very cryptic posts on her social media.

In one Instagram story, which has since been deleted, she wrote, "Stop chasing after people & being the only one trying to fix everything. It's mentally and physically exhausting. You have to find peace with whoever comes and goes from your life. Don't be the only one putting in effort because you will lose yourself trying to save someone else."

On September 15, she posted a photo of a quote that says "I know a lot of s**t, I just don't say s**t out of respect... but the day you try to disrespect me, I'm slaughtering you. Simple."

Jamie Chapman also put a quote in another Instagram story that said, "Don't talk to me about loyalty. I'm here holding secrets for people who are throwing dirt on my name."

On September 29, she posted a cute selfie and captioned it, “Abandoned all hope, ye who enter here.”

Hmm ... definitely fishy. It's also worth mentioning that before all these dramatically cryptic posts, she didn’t post a photo of Leland on her social media since April.

The couple shut down the divorce rumors with a cute selfie.

After fans kept asking if the couple was divorced, they decided to shut down the rumors directly.

On October 28, Jamie Chapman posted a cute selfie of her and Leland Chapman captioned, “My sexy hubba hubs.”

Leland Chapman also tried to shut down the rumors by posting the same selfie but captioning his “my beautiful wife.”

He also tried to quell the rumors last month, on September 24, when he posted an old photo of him and his wife captioned, “I wanna wish my wife @jamiepchapman a happy birthday. Since this photo was taken in the beginning (it’s a little blurry,but so were we),I’ve been blessed to call you my wife my friend and my partner. Here’s to you Mrs.Chapman,Thank you beautiful Happy Birthday.”

The couple seems to be still happily married — based on social media, at least!

What is Leland Chapman’s net worth?

Leland Chapman has a net worth of $2 million.

Jamie Chapman has an estimated net worth of $200,000.

Jaycee Levin