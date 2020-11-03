Kel Mitchell Welcomes Second Baby — Who Is His Wife, Asia Lee?

Kel Mitchell is an American actor best known for his roles on Nickelodeon program All That and Good Burger, opposite SNL star Kenan Thompson.

The talented actor started his career at the ripe age of 12 years old and presently has over 74 acting credits to his name.

Not only is Mitchell a great actor but he's a wonderful dad, and he just welcomed a new baby boy named Honor with his wife, Asia Lee.

Who is Kel Mitchell's wife, Asia Lee?

In 2017, MItchell revealed that Lee is a very strong Christian and that they waited until marriage to have sex.

Taking a look at her Instagram, it's clear Lee has a funny personality — which, of course, matches Mitchell's. She posts hilarious memes and funny videos to, as her bio states, "make you *crying laugh emoji, facepalm emoji, and big smile emoji*"

What does Asia Lee do?

Asia Lee is an actress, rapper, and costume designer.

She's best known for her work in She Is Not My Sister in 2012 and Grand Theft Auto V in 2013.

She started out as a Christian hip-hop artist.

She also established her own line of sunglasses called Asia Lee Custom Shades.

How old is Asia Lee?

Asia Lee will be turning 42 on November 4, which makes her a Scorpio.

She was born in 1978 in Los Angeles, California.

How old is Kel Mitchell?

Kel Mitchell is also turned 42 this year on August 25.

The Virgo was born in Chicago, Illinois the same year as his wife.

How did Kel Mitchell and Asia Lee meet?

The couple started off as friends, the couple revealed in a podcast.

Mitchell told the story of when that shift from friends to feelings happened.

"We were on a Ferris wheel and the Ferris wheel shook a little bit, and she was scared and she jumped in my arms, right. And at that moment I knew."

Lee added, "I was like ‘This is what it would feel like if I was with him’ and I was like, 'Wow.'"

Asia Lee and Kel Mitchell's wedding was big.

After dating for a while the couple decided to tie the knot on February 25, 2012.

They held a lavish wedding ceremony fit for the two stars.

You can view some of their wedding photos here.

Kel Mitchell's kids — how many does he have with Asia Lee?

Kel Mitchell and Asia Lee have two kids together. Their first child was a daughter named Wisdom that was born in July of 2017.

On November 3, they announced they just had their second child together, a son named Honor who was born on October 23, making the little bundle of joy a Scorpio just like his mama.

Mitchell posted a photo of the newborn sleeping with the caption, "It’s my Honor to introduce you to our new baby boy HONOR MITCHELL. The Mitchell squad loves this new addition to our family! God is awesome! This is answered prayer and such a precious gift!”

Lee also shared a photo of their new baby.

They announced the gender of their new baby in a fun TikTok trend of wiping a mirror that Mitchell also posted on his Instagram.

Mitchell also shares two children with his ex-wife.

Who is Kel Mitchell's ex-wife?

Kel Mitchell was married before to his first wife actress Tyisha Hampton.

They were married for 6 years from 1999-2005.

Kel Mitchell is no stranger to fatherhood.

Kel Mitchell was a father to two before meeting Lee. He has a son, Lyric, and a daughter, Allure, with his ex-wife.

He now has a total of four kids.

His eldest daughter Allure started college last year.

What is Kel Mitchell's net worth?

Kel Mitchell's net worth as of 2020 is roughly $3 million.

Subscribe to YourTango's newsletter to keep up with us for FREE - Our best articles delivered straight to your inbox

- The latest in entertainment and news

- Daily horoscopes and love advice

Deauna Nunes is an editorial intern who covers pop culture and news & entertainment for YourTango. She's been published by Emerson College's literary magazine Generic. Follow her on Twitter or Instagram.