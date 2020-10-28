'Things Have Been Heating Up' Between Rapper Skepta And Adele: Source

Adele and her new beau, rapper Sketpa, are going strong.

A source confirmed that the pair are dating, and that things are "heating up between" the two.

"They run in the same circles in London, and she's having fun," the source dished.

It's no secret that 2019 was a rough year for the "Hello" singer. But it seems that despite her pending divorce, not having signed a prenup, and co-parenting her son with Konecki, it seems that Adele has found love again, this time with a rapper named Skepta.

However, in a huge plot twist no one saw coming, Adele took to Instagram to slyly shoot down the rumors, telling fans and followers alike that she's single.

“Happy Halloween! I’m going back to my cave now to be the (single) cat lady that I am! Peace out til next year,” she wrote.

Who is Adele's boyfriend, Skepta?

Read on for more details about Adele's rumored hot new flame.

Joseph Junior Adenuga Jr., known by his stage name Skepta, is a rapper, songwriter, producer, and British MC.

He was one of the founding members of the group Boy Better Know, and has released five studio albums since 2007.

He also made the list of Debrett’s Most Influential People back in 2017.

How long have Adele and Skepta been together?

It appears Adele and Skepta have struck up a romance right around the time she separated from Konecki. Both are from Tottenham, England and were supposedly introduced by Stormzy, a rapper from the UK and their mutual friend.

According to a source, “Adele and Skepta have been there for each other a lot after both their relationships split up."

"They have a close bond and there’s definitely a special connection," the source added.

"They’re spending more and more time together. Some of their friends are hoping and predicting they could end up being a great couple one day.”

When did Adele and Skepta meet?

But the two have actually known each other for some time.

In 2016, Skepta told ES Magazine, “Adele texts me all the time and keeps me in check. She speaks to me about how things are going.”

Later that year, Adele posted a photo of Skepta on Twitter with the caption “Tottenham Boy” and a red heart emoji. Skepta retweeted it and wrote “love you” with a red rose emoji.

In a later interview, he spoke about the exchange and admitted:

“[Adele] gassed me up. One day I was just chilling and she [tweeted] a picture that said ‘Tottenham boy’ and she’s from Tottenham as well. I was actually going to quit music that day, that was one of the sickest things ever. She’s like the lady of Tottenham and she called me ‘Tottenham boy,’ so I might as well quit. I believe in signs, but being myself is the best thing I could have ever done because of Adele, that is nice for me. That’s another artist that goes through the same things as me, knows how hard it is. I love how she keeps herself to herself, she’s not in the papers.”

While some may just think they are close friends and not actually dating, they were spotted at the Crystal Maze Experience in London to celebrate Skepta’s 37th birthday last year, and have been seen on outings together.

Skepta and Naomi Campbell were rumored to have dated.

While Adele was married to Konecki, Skepta was rumored to be dating supermodel Naomi Campbell.

Who is Skepta's daughter?

He also has a daughter, River, who was born in November 2018. The identity of the mother of River is unknown, but it’s good to know that he is also a parent like Adele. Adele’s son turns seven this month.

Who knows if they’re actually an item. But they have been there for one another over the years, and that’s a great basis to start any relationship.

Who is Adele's son?

Adele is also a mother. In 2012, she gave birth to her son, Angelo, whom she shares with ex-husband Simon Konecki. The couple secretly wed in 2017, but in April 2019, announced the two were separating. She filed for divorce in September 2019.

What is Skepta's age?

Skepta was born on September 19, 1982, which makes him a 38-year-old Virgo.

What is Skepta's net worth?

Skepta is reportedly worth around $2 million.

Subscribe to YourTango's newsletter to keep up with us for FREE - Our best articles delivered straight to your inbox

- The latest in entertainment and news

- Daily horoscopes and love advice

Samantha Maffucci is an editor for YourTango who focuses on writing trending news and entertainment pieces. In her free time, you can find her obsessing about cats, wine, and all things Vanderpump Rules.