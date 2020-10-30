10 Things You Didn’t Know About Luke Bracey, Star Of Netflix’s Cute New Film ‘Holidate’

It’s the most wonderful time of the year!

The holidays are right around the corner, which means one thing: so many cheesy movies.

Here to kick off the holiday movie season is the Netflix Original rom-com, Holidate, starring American Horror Story's Emma Roberts and Point Break star Luke Bracey.

Who is Luke Bracey, the hunky actor in Holidate?

Here are 10 things you didn’t know about actor Luke Bracey.

1. He’s a Taurus.

Luke Bracey was born on April 26, 1989, which makes him a 31-year-old Taurus.

2. Luke Bracey starred in Hacksaw Ridge.

Bracey had a starring role in the 2016 Mel Gibson-directed film.

“I had the script sent to me at the start of last year. I think it was the first thing I read after I got back from Christmas in Australia," he said.

"So, I finished the script, wiped the tears from my eyes and called my agent to say, "I'll play a tree in this movie—anything just to be a part of it."

3. He’s a history buff.

In a 2017 interview, he revealed that he’s a total history buff, and that’s what initially drew him to the Hacksaw Ridge script.

He also said that he and Gibson wanted to make the movie as authentic as possible:

“Mel and I talked about a couple things that I ended up doing in the film. There's a scene where my character is banging mortars off his helmet because he didn't have a launcher, and that was something we had both heard of actually happening. We had great advisors on the film, but I certainly wanted it to be as realistic as possible. Even in my physical presence; I didn't go on a Paleo diet or anything. These blokes drank a bit of beer. And my training leading up to it was simple stuff these guys would have done. It was all about being realistic—or as realistic as you can be with a camera in front of you.”

townandcountrymag.com/leisure/arts-and-culture/news/a8485/hacksaw-ridge-luke-bracey/

4. You may have also seen Luke Bracey in The Best of Me.

Remember young Dawson? That’s Luke Bracey!

The 31-year-old actor played the role of a teenage Dawson, whose present-day character was played by James Marsden, the film adaptation of the Nicholas Sparks book, The Best of Me.

5. He’s Australian.

Luke Bracey was born in Sydney, New South Wales, Australia.

6. He loves to golf.

Luke Bracey has quite the impressive swing! You can see a video of him hitting some golf balls at a driving range in the second Instagram slide below.

7. He’s not too active on Instagram.

While the Australian actor does have an Instagram, he uses it mainly to promote his work.

In fact, he only has 14 posts total, and all of them have to do with his projects — including a Ralph Lauren fragrance ad.

8. Luke Bracey’s Point Break role was one of his favorites.

Bracey had been pining for the role basically since he was a little kid, and once he heard that the 1991 film was getting the remake treatment, he jumped on the chance to audition.

"I was a little grommet on the beach just frothing for this movie," he said. "When I first heard about the remake, my reaction was, 'Siiick.'"

Director Ericson Core was just as excited to have Bracey star in the film.

“We had 20 minutes to shoot with Luke and Edgar [Ramirez] what we called 'the confession scene,'" he said.

"We were asked to evacuate the mountain, so there was no time to find the scene. Luke just breathed it all in and gave an incredibly grounded and truthful performance,” he added. “That's when I realized how grateful I was to have him on this journey with me."

9. And now, you can catch Luke Bracey in Little Fires Everywhere.

If you haven’t had enough of Luke Bracey yet, you can watch him in two episodes of the Reese Witherspoon drama, Little Fires Everywhere on Hulu.

10. Who is Luke Bracey dating?

It doesn’t look like he’s currently dating anyone; however, he dated Eiza Gonzalez last year, and during a vacation in Tulum, Mexico in December of 2019, they packed on some serious PDA for everyone to see.

However, after the two called it quits, Gonzalez started dating Call Me By Your Name actor Timothee Chalamet.

Bracey also dated actress Olympia Valance in 2018, but their relationship fizzled out early 2019.

You can now stream Holidate on Netflix.

Subscribe to YourTango's newsletter to keep up with us for FREE - Our best articles delivered straight to your inbox

- The latest in entertainment and news

- Daily horoscopes and love advice

Olivia Jakiel is an editor and writer who covers celebrity and entertainment news. Follow her on Instagram and keep up with her zingers on Twitter.