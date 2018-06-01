Who Is Mike The Situation's Fiancé? New Details About Lauren Pesce

Who Is Mike The Situation's fiancé? The cast of The Jersey Shore is all grown up now. Snookie has kids! Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino is engaged! Wait ... what? It's true, folks. The Situation and his tan have found love with Lauren Pesce, his longtime girlfriend. Who is Lauren Pesce? How did she meet The Situation? Let's take a look at all of the details we know so far.

1. She's his college sweetheart.

Mike and Lauren met in their math class at community college in 2005. She was 19 and he was 22. They dated for four years. Once Jersey Shore started, they broke up. When the series ended, they reconnected and they've been together for four years now.

A post shared by Lauren Elizabeth (@lauren_pesce) on Dec 24, 2017 at 1:37pm PST

2. He dreamed of proposing on the show.

It turns out it was Sorretino's dream to propose on the shore and that's just what he did on Jersey Shore Family Vacation. The Situation told US Weekly, "I have always dreamed of proposing on Jersey Shore, the show that introduced me to the world. I’m currently living the dream and proposed to my college sweetheart, Lauren Pesce, amongst my best friends on the biggest reality show in the country. We are so proud and excited to share this chapter of our story with the world."

A post shared by Mike "The Situation"Sorrentino (@mikethesituation) on Apr 26, 2018 at 6:24pm PDT

3. She's a lifestyle blogger and realtor.

Lauren writes The Style Bae, a lifestyle blog that features fashion, beauty, fitness, and food tops. She has worked as a buyers at Macy's and Saks Fifth Avenue. She also interned at Elle, Bergdorf Goodman, and Chanel. Currently she is a realtor working at VRI Homes in Monmouth County, New Jersey.

A post shared by Lauren Elizabeth (@lauren_pesce) on Oct 30, 2017 at 1:57pm PDT

4. She didn't love The Jersey Shore.

Lauren didn't watch The Jersey Shore regularly. She wasn't much of a fan of how The Situation came off on the show. In an interview with Us Weekly, she said, "I definitely didn't follow some of the crazy stuff going on in Jersey Shore. I didn't like a lot of the things he did but we weren't together! I was just glad he had found success."

A post shared by Lauren Elizabeth (@lauren_pesce) on Nov 7, 2017 at 3:50pm PST

5. She was a huge part of his recovery.

On Jersey Shore Family Vacation, Sorrentino revealed that he's been in Narcotics Anonymous for two years. Lauren has been integral in his commitment to staying sober. She has been with him at his lowest of lows — when he relapsed into his addiction to painkillers after he broke a rib while working out in the summer of 2015.

Lauren drove him to the hospital and reminded him he could not take painkillers, that he'd been down this road before. Mike relapsed but was able to pull himself out of it again. Mike did a 60-day stint in rehab in 2012 to get past his addiction to painkillers, other drugs, and alcohol. Today, Sorrentino is almost 30 months sober.

A post shared by Mike "The Situation"Sorrentino (@mikethesituation) on May 22, 2018 at 6:15pm PDT

6. She's stood by his side for better or worse.

Not only was Lauren an important part of Mike getting and staying sober, she's also stood by her man during his legal troubles. Sorrentino pled guilty to tax evasion in January and is currently awaiting sentencing. He faces up to 15 years in prison. In early April, Pesce took to Insta to post the photo below and captioned it:

"Congratulations to this guy @mikethesituation. I’ve watched him work hard in silence for years, personally and professionally, without getting any recognition. He didn’t do it for anyone to notice, he did it to better himself, his life and to create a healthy and positive future for us as a family. I am so proud of you for all you’ve overcome & the incredible man you are today. You inspire me everyday to be my best and I’m over the moon and filled with emotion that the world is finally able to see your true self at your core. May God continue to bless you, our family, friends & fans forever! Feeling lots of love today! #blessed"

A post shared by Lauren Elizabeth (@lauren_pesce) on Apr 6, 2018 at 12:59pm PDT

7. She's been on reality TV, too.

Sorrentino knows his addiction and legal issues took a toll on his relationship with Pesce. To get past that, the pair signed up for the reality TV show Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars in 2015 right before he relapsed into his painkiller addiction. Sorrentino said of their experience on the show, "It really helped us out and it still helps us out to this day. You sort of learn how other people communicate and they’re coming from a different perception or a different view, and you have to value that view and listen to respond."

A post shared by Lauren Elizabeth (@lauren_pesce) on May 30, 2018 at 1:00pm PDT

8. Will there be little Situations running around soon?

On Jersey Shore Family Vacation the gang was joking around about his engagement, especially with the possibility of jail time looming. During the banter, Sorrentino said, "I want a little Situation, immediately.”

A post shared by Mike "The Situation"Sorrentino (@mikethesituation) on Apr 27, 2018 at 6:48am PDT

Amy Lamare is a Los Angeles based freelance writer covering entertainment, pop culture, beauty, fashion, fitness, technology, and the intersection of technology, business, and philanthropy. She is deeply devoted to her chocolate Labrador and an avid long distance runner. You can find her on Instagram and Facebook.