Adorable Details About Bear Grylls's Relationship With Wife Shara Grylls

Bear Grylls is an intrepid British adventurer who hosts nature/wilderness television shows like You vs. Wild, Running Wild with Bear Grylls, and Bear Grylls: Mission Survive.

Grylls is also a former SAS serviceman, survival instructor, writer, producer, businessman, and honorary lieutenant-colonel.

It seems like Bear Grylls is always exploring the great outdoors, but who does he come home to?

Who is Bear Grylls wife, Shara Grylls?

What is Bear Grylls's wife's age?

Shara Grylls, whose maiden name Shara Cannings Knight, is an author who is known for writing the books Marriage Matters and Never Stop Holding Hands: And Other Marriage Survival Tips.

She's 46 years old and was born in 1974.

How did Bear and Shara Grylls meet?

Shara and Bear Grylls met in Scotland in 1997 on New Year’s Eve. They met on a beach where Bear, who was 23 years old at the time, had just taken a quick swim in the ocean.

It just so happened that he was naked and left his clothes along the water but they were dragged into the ocean.

So, a nude Bear Grylls was looking for his clothes and happened to stumble upon his future wife.

Grylls recalled the moment saying, "I was running around naked, trying to find my trousers. It was the worst timing in the world to fall in love because I was up in Scotland. It was the new year, I was training, staying with a friend and climbing everyday.”

Talk about an entrance!

Shara and Bear Grylls have been married for 20 years.

The couple got married in 2000.

For their wedding present, they asked their married guests to give them advice for how to have a long and loving marriage.

Bear said the best advice they got was from a couple that has been married for 50 years, who told them to never stop holding hands.

They went to marriage counseling following their wedding.

The couple is incredibly open about their marriage and even announced that they began attending marriage counseling the year they got married.

Although nothing in particular was wrong in their marriage, they said they wanted to put in the work in advance of any marital issues.

Bear said, “We figured that if this was the most important thing we were ever going to do, we should do everything we could to stop [our marriage from] breaking in the first place.”

He also said that he learned in marriage counseling that it is necessary for them to plan a date night once a week to keep their relationship alive.

Bear explained, “[Date night] doesn’t have to be expensive or fancy. Go for a walk in the rain together or for dinner or even the cinema or a picnic. We need to put time aside to spend with one another and focus on what brought us together in the first place. Because togetherness is what it’s all about.”

Bear Grylls's family includes three sons.

Shara and Bear Grylls have three sons, Jesse (17 years old), Marmaduke (14), and Huckleberry (11).

Bear Grylls said in an interview that his sons are proud of him and what he does.

"They love what I do. When I get home from filming all I want is a cup of tea and a bubble bath, and all they want to do is show me the ants they’ve collected. The other day, we couldn’t find Huckleberry for about an hour. We searched everywhere and then… we saw his tiny little face poking through the leaves. We took a picture of him grinning, and then we were like, ‘Er… don’t panic’."

"Another time, the kids were watching television and a promo for Born Survivor came on. In it I was jumping around and stuff and at the end of it my children turned to me and said ‘Papa, what were you thinking?!'”

Who is Jesse Grylls?

Jesse Grylls is Shara and Bear Gryll's son. He's 17 years old and was born in June 2003.

According to his Instagram, he enjoys traveling and exploring nature. He often hikes, skiis, and rides bikes.

Who is Michael Grylls?

Michael Grylls is Bear Gryll's father.

He was a British Conservative politician who was involved in a political scandal cash-for-questions affair in the 1990s.

Michael Grylls passed away on February 7, 2001.

Bear Grylls says he got his affinity for nature from his father because they used to climb cliffs and make boats together when Bear Grylls was young.

Bear Grylls's house: Where does the family live?

Share and Bear split their time between London and their holiday home in North Wales.

The couple tries their best to keep things balanced. They tend to stay in London when they are focusing on work and go to Wales when they need a break.

Bear explainsed how he balances work and family saying, “It’s always a difficult road to walk. Nobody wants to end up super rich and famous — but divorced. I’m always clear on that and try to stay on the right side of the line. I don’t always get it right, I have a very lovely wife who will tell me when I don’t. So good communication is important. But I’ve got three young boys so I try to work during term time, so when they’re in school, I’m at work, and in the holidays, I try to spend as much time off as possible.”

What is Bear Grylls's net worth?

As of 2020, his net worth is estimated to be $20 million.

Jaycee Levin is a writer, influencer, and blogger living in New York who loves celebrities, fashion, and reality television. She covers news and entertainment for Yourtango. Follow her on Instagram.