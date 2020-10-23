Why People Think Kim Jong-Un’s Wife Is Dead Or Sick

Kim Jong-un’s wife, Ri Sol-ju, is the subject of some serious rumors right now.

People fear that the First Lady of North Korea is either really sick or has been executed, as she has not been seen in public since January of this year.

In fact, the last time Ri Sol-ju was pictured in the media was on January 25, when she accompanied Kim Jong-un to a Lunar New Year performance at a theatre in Pyongyang.

Is Kim Jong-un’s wife dead?

Read on to find out all the theories about what may have happened to Ri Sol-ju.

She may be taking care of Kim Jong-un’s sick aunt.

An anonymous source suggested that Ri Sol-ju could be taking care of Kim’s aunt, Kim Kyong-hui, who is rumored to be very ill.

It’s been reported that “Kim has particular affection for his aunt after her husband was executed” and that “he is treating her as a ‘family elder’ who, given her advanced age, is being ‘specially cared for.’”

So, if this is the case, then it makes sense as to why Kim’s wife hasn’t been seen in public for almost 10 months.

Ri Sol-ju may be focusing on educating her daughter, Kim Ju-ae.

Another theory that North Koreans have about Ri Sol-ju is that she’s educating her daughter, Ju-ae, who was rumored to be born in 2013.

“Some North Koreans reportedly believe that Ri, as Ju-ae’s mother, would naturally manage her daughter’s education-related activities, including those activities that focus on her role as the daughter of the country’s leader,” the theory suggests.

Former basketball star Dennis Rodman, who made headlines for being buddies with Kim Jong-un, reportedly spilled the beans about the North Korean leader’s daughter.

Trump is asked on Fox Sports Radio if he's asked Kim Jong Un about his love of the '90s Chicago Bulls. He says Kim "really does like Dennis Rodman," then that he thinks Rodman would be better than "some of these stiffs" from Harvard the US usually sends over to North Korea. — Daniel Dale (@ddale8) September 17, 2020

“The Marshal Kim and I had a relaxing time by the sea with his family," Rodman said in 2013. "We shared many meals and drinks where we discussed our plans to play a historic friendship basketball game between North Korea and the US as well as ways to develop their basketball team."

“I held their baby Ju-ae and spoke with Ms Ri [Sol-Ju, Kim's wife] as well,” he added. “He's a good dad and has a beautiful family. Kim told me, 'I'll see you in December.'"

Ri Sol-ju could be afraid to go out in public because of the pandemic.

Another theory suggests that Ri Sol-ju is avoiding the public out of concerns for her own health because of the coronavirus pandemic that is ravaging the world.

“These experts suggest that she has avoided attending any public events over concern that many people do not wear masks properly during mass gatherings and that this could risk the health of her children,” the theory states.

Is Ri Sol-ju pregnant?

Some Twitter users believe that Ri Sol-ju hasn’t been seen in 9-10 months because of the obvious: she’s pregnant.

Hmmm. 9 months. Seemed like the most obvious answer to me. Going to keep trying for a male heir. — Peter Humphreys (@RevelstokeSign) October 22, 2020

“Hmmm. 9 months. Seemed like the most obvious answer to me. Going to keep trying for a male heir,” one Twitter user suggested.

Was Ri Sol-ju executed?

While some people think Ri Sol-ju has been executed, others have heard that theory too many times before.

Wow this is like the seventh time Ri Sol-Ju’s been executed and she’s back from the dead again? She has stamina — (@charlieyeongmi) September 26, 2020

“Wow this is like the seventh time Ri Sol-Ju’s been executed and she’s back from the dead again? She has stamina,” one Twitter user wrote.

What are some other facts about Kim Jong-un and Ri Sol-ju?

Read on to find out everything you need to know about the elusive North Korean politician and his wife.

What is Kim Jong-un’s wife’s age?

Although her exact birthdate and age are widely unknown, Ri Sol-ju is thought to be born between 1985 and 1989.

What is Kim Jong-un’s age?

Kim Jong-un was born on January 8, 1984, which means he’s 36 years old.

Who are Kim Jong-un’s children?

It is unknown how many children Kim Jong-un and Ri Sol-ju have; however, it’s rumored that she gave birth to a son in 2010 and to a daughter, Ju-ae, in 2013.

Who is Kim Jong-un’s sister, Kim Yo-jung?

Kim Yo-jung is a 32-year-old politician who’s rumored to take over Kim Jong-un’s duties if something ever happens to him.

Does Kim Jong-un’s wife have to follow rules?

There are reportedly a plethora of strict rules Ri Sol-ju has to follow, including not being able to leave North Korea, not being able to hold public press conferences, and “secret and forced pregnancies.”

