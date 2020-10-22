Actress Lake Bell And Husband Scott Campbell Split After 7 Years Of Marriage

2020 hasn’t been a good year for anyone — especially Hollywood couples.

Bless This Mess actress Lake Bell and her husband of seven years, Scott Campbell, are the latest couple in Tinseltown to call it quits.

“After 9 years together, 7 years married, 2 sparkling children, Scott and I are ending our marriage but continuing our loving family,” Bell wrote in a statement on Instagram.

“With respect and thoughtful guidance, we will continue to be parental comrades in arms and best friends for all of our days,” she added.

Who is Lake Bell’s husband, Scott Campbell?

Scott Campbell is a pretty popular tattoo artist. The 43-year-old artist opened his own tattoo shop, Saved Tattoo, in Williamsburg, New York in 2005.

However, because of the coronavirus pandemic, Campbell was forced to shut down his Brooklyn location.

“It is with a heavy heart and deep sadness that we announce the permanent closing of Saved Tattoo Brooklyn. Like so many historic businesses in NYC and Brooklyn, our shop has not been spared the difficulties of surviving during a global pandemic,” a statement on the shop’s website reads.

“In comparison to all of the lives lost, the closing of our shop is small, but it pains us deeply nonetheless,” the statement continues.

“These have been unprecedented, difficult times for everyone, and our love extends to all those suffering under and fighting against systemic racial injustice to the coronavirus pandemic.”

He also opened a sister-shop of the same name in Los Angeles, which as of now, is still open.

He sells original artwork.

It only makes sense that a highly acclaimed tattoo artist would also have original artwork that’s not on someone’s skin!

Campbell sells his artwork on his personal site, and he definitely has his own unique style. His pieces — which are all currently sold out — start at $700.

When did Lake Bell and Scott Campbell get married?

Lake Bell and Scott Campbell got married on June 1, 2013 at the Marigny Opera House in New Orleans, LA in a star-studded ceremony where their two pups, Texas and Margaret, served as the “pups of honor.”

The pair met in 2011 on the set of the short-lived HBO series How to Make It in America, where Campbell played himself on an episode.

He’s a doting dad to his two children, Ozgood Campbell and Nova Cambell.

Bell and Campbell have two children together: Ozgood Campbell (3) and Nova Campbell (6).

Although he doesn’t post on his Instagram too often, he posts his kids’ pictures from time to time, and it seems like he enjoys every minute of being a dad!

He also opened up a bit about his daughter’s health, giving an update to his 230K + followers on Instagram.

“Three months seizure free. Thank you @childrensla (Also thank you @hamiltonmusical - im not sure how but I feel like you had a hand in this as well),” he captioned the photo below.

If you’re interested to know more details about Lake Bell’s life, here are some fascinating facts about the 42-year-old actress.

What is Lake Bell’s height?

If you think Lake Bell looks tall, it’s because she is! The actress is reportedly 5-foot-8.

Is Lake Bell on Instagram?

Lake Bell has an Instagram account, which she uses to promote her work, post pictures of dogs, and of course, show off her cute kids.

What are the best Lake Bell movies and TV shows?

Lake Bell has a plethora of acting credits to her name. She’s had starring roles on Bless This Mess, Wet Hot American Summer: Ten Years Later, Children’s Hospital, How to Make It in America, Boston Legal, and Surface.

She’s also voiced characters in Bojack Horseman, Robot Chicken, The Secret Life Of Pets 2, and Harley Quinn.

Are Kristen Bell and Lake Bell related?

There is no evidence suggesting that Kristen Bell and Lake Bell are related, even though they have the same last name. Lake Bell, however, is co-stars with Kristen Bell’s husband, Dax Shepard, on Bless This Mess.

Does Lake Bell have tattoos?

She does! In fact, Scott Campbell gave her the two tattoos on her shoulders.

“My husband, Scott Campbell, gave me these two symmetrical architectural triangles that rest like two small pieces of armor on my shoulders,” she said in 2016.

“My children’s names are laced on the geometric pattern of the tattoo: On my right is Ozzi, and on my left is Nova. I gave him no direction other than that I wanted our children’s names, and I wanted something that felt like protection,” she continued.

“I made a conscious choice to let go and just trust him. He built something that felt architectural and feminine, almost like jewelry. And I did pay for them, too — I gave him two goddamn children,” she added.

What is Lake Bell’s net worth?

Lake Bell’s net worth is reportedly around $3 million.

