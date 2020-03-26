32 Celebrities Who Have Tested Positive Coronavirus So Far ... And Counting

This list is probably just the beginning.

As the situation with coronavirus continues to develop (and spread) in the United States, celebrities are beginning to share that they've tested positive for the illness.

So far, a few recognizable names from Hollywood — and the sports world — have been affected by COVID-19, and it's safe to assume that this list will be growing in the coming weeks.

Actor Orlando Bloom announced he will self-quarantining for 14-days, although it is not Immediately clear if he has been tested for COVID-19.

Bloom, 43, who is engaged to and expecting a child with singer and "American Idol: judge Katy Perry, is returning to the United Stated after filming on his upcoming Amazon show "Carnival Row" was shut down.

“It’s farewell from us as we’re going home to be quarantined,” Bloom said in videos uploaded to his Instagram stories. “We’re coming home to the States. At least, I’m coming home to the States because we want to get in before the quarantine. Big love everybody, stay safe out there. Self-quarantine. It seems really crazy actually this whole corona thing, but do the right thing by you and your family and stay safe. A few weeks, we’ll beat this bad boy.”

Perry, 35, had been quarantined for 24 hours in a room in the same hotel in Australia as Hanks and Wilson before she also returned to the U.S., "out of an abundance of caution after two employees at the Universal Music building in Woolloomooloo were exposed to the virus."

Here are all the celebrities we know have tested positive for coronavirus so far:

1. Tom Hanks shared a statement that he is being treated for COVID-19.

The first celebrity to share that he was suffering from coronavirus, Hanks took to social media on Wednesday night to reveal that he had contracted the illness while filming in Australia. Hanks' son, Chet, also took to Instagram to share that his parents are doing well.

"The Medical Officials have protocols that must be followed. We Hanks’ will be tested, observed, and isolated for as long as public health and safety requires. Not much more to it than a one-day-at-a-time approach, no?" he wrote to fans following him on Instagram. "We’ll keep the world posted and updated. Take care of yourselves!"

2. His wife, Rita Wilson, also contracted the illness.

Unsurprisingly, Hanks' wife has also come down with COVID-19, which she confirmed on her Instagram story on Wednesday.

"Hello, folks. Tom and I are down here in Australia. We felt a bit tired, like we had colds, and some body aches," Wilson wrote. "I had some chills that came and went. Slight fevers too. To play things right, as is needed in the world right now, we were both tested for the coronavirus, and found to be positive.

3. Matthew Broderick's sister, Janet, has the virus.

On Thursday morning, All Saint's Episcopal Church, where Broderick's sister, Janet, works as a reverend, confirmed that she had contracted coronavirus when she came into contact with someone carrying the virus during a convention in Kentucky.

"Janet has received treatment for what her doctors believed was a viral syndrome. Their assessment was that her illness did not warrant further concern," the church shared in a statement on their website. "However, with the new information about the positive diagnosis in Washington D.C. in hand, on Monday morning Janet sought further medical attention at Cedars Sinai Medical Center in Beverly Hills. After an initial assessment, she was moved to the ICU and placed under isolation. At that point, her care team moved forward with a test for Covid-19. The results were returned today, and it has been determined that Janet has tested positive for the virus."

Janet is said to be recovering in the hospital, and has said that she is already "through the worst of this."

4. Utah Jazz player Rudy Gobert has been officially diagnosed.

Wednesday night, news broke that Utah Jazz player Rudy Gobert had tested positive for COVID-19, and the NBA shared a statement that they'd be suspending the rest of the season until further notice in the wake of the news.

"The NBA is suspending game play following the conclusion of Wednesday's schedule of games until further notice. The NBA will use this hiatus to determine next steps for moving forward in regard to the coronavirus pandemic," said the statement.

5. His teammate, Donovan Mitchell, has also tested positive.

Not long after the world found out about Gobert's positive test, fellow Utah Jazz player Donovan Mitchell also tested positive himself — something he confirmed in a post on his Instagram.

"Thanks to everyone who has been reaching out since hearing the news about my positive test. We are all learning more about the seriousness of this situation and hopefully people can continue to educate themselves and realize that they need to behave responsibly both for their own health and for the well being of those around them," he wrote. "I appreciate the authorities in Oklahoma who were helpful with the testing process and everyone from the @utahjazz who have been so supportive. I am going to keep following the advice of our medical staff and hope that we can all come together and be there for each other and our neighbors who need our help."

6. Justin Trudeau's wife, Sophia Grégoire Trudeau has also tested positive.

On Thursday, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's office confirmed that his wife, Sophie Grégoire Trudeau, had tested positive for the virus.

“First I’d like to say a big thank you to all of you who have reached out to me asking how I’m doing,” Sophie said in a statement. “Although I’m experiencing uncomfortable symptoms of the virus, I will be back on my feet soon. Being at quarantine at home is nothing compared to other Canadian families who might be going through this and for those facing more serious health concerns.”

7. Spanish football (soccer, for you Amercians) coach Mikel Arteta Amatriain is self-quarantined and working from home.

Amatrian, who serves as the head coach for the Premiere League team, Arsenal, tested positive and has been self-quarantined at home, although he continues working with the team virutally. His condition is said to be improving.

8. Today, actor Idris Elba told his followers on Twitter that he, too, has tested positive for COVID-19, despite showing no symptoms.

"This morning I tested positive for Covid 19," Elba says. "I feel ok, I have no symptoms so far but have been isolated since I found out about my possible exposure to the virus. Stay home people and be pragmatic. I will keep you updated on how I’m doing No panic."

This morning I tested positive for Covid 19. I feel ok, I have no symptoms so far but have been isolated since I found out about my possible exposure to the virus. Stay home people and be pragmatic. I will keep you updated on how I’m doing No panic. pic.twitter.com/Lg7HVMZglZ — Idris Elba (@idriselba) March 16, 2020

9. "Games of Thrones" actor Kristofer Hivju shared his positive COVID-19 test results on Instagram.

The Norwegian actor, who played Tormund Giantsbane, "renowned leader and raider among the Free Folk," is currently in quarantine alongside his family in their Norway home. He and wife Gry Molvær Hivju have two daughters.

"Greetings from Norway!" He wrote. "Sorry to say that I, today, have tested positive for COVID19, Corona virus. My familiy and I are self-isolating at home for as long as it takes. We are in good health - I only have mild symptoms of a cold. There are people at higher risk for who this virus might be a devastating diagnosis, so I urge all of you to be extremely careful; wash your hands, keep 1,5 meters distance from others, go in quarantine; just do everything you can to stop the virus from spreading. Together we can fight this virus and avert a crisis at our hospitals. Please take care of each other, keep your distance, and stay healthy! Please visit your country's Center for Disease Control's website, and follow the regulations for staying safe and protecting not just yourselves, but our entire community, and especially those at risk like the elderly and people with pre-existing conditions."

10. Ukranian-born French Bond Girl Olga Kurylenko also shared the news she's tested positive on Instagram.

Posting her message in both English and Russian, the actress and model announced that she is also in quarantine at home.

"Locked up at home after having tested positive for Coronavirus," she wrote. "I’ve actually been ill for almost a week now. Fever and fatigue are my main symptoms. Take care of yourself and do take this seriously!"

In response to questions regarding why she has not been hospitalized, she explained "hospitals are full and they are only taking patients that are struggling with life."

11. Rachel Lynn Matthews, who voiced Honeymaren "Frozen 2", shared a detailed timeline of her diagnosis in her Instagram stories.

The 26-year-old actress, who is also Michael Landon's granddaughter, went into depth about the evolution of her symptons in order to offer some insight and help to her followers.

12. Basketball player Kevin Durant has tested positive for the coronavirus.

A statement from the Brooklyn Nets: pic.twitter.com/QnETcDEHCJ — Brooklyn Nets (@BrooklynNets) March 17, 2020

Four members of the Brooklyn Nets have tested positive for the coronavirus, but Durant is the only one who's been identified. While only one player has showed symptoms, all four are currently being quarantined and are under the care of the team's physicians.

It wasn't revealed whether or not Durant was the player who had been showing symptoms. The Nets released a statement saying, "The organization is currently notifying anyone who has had known contact with the players, including recent opponents, and is working closely with state and local health authorities on reporting. All players and members of the Nets travel party are being asked to remain isolated, closely monitor their health and maintain constant communication with team medical staff. The health of our players and staff is of the highest priority to the organization and the team is doing everything within its power to ensure that those affected receive the best care possible."

13. Singer Charlotte Lawrence has also tested positive.

i’m feeling okay and am gonna be completely finewe have the power to slow this down. protect those who need it https://t.co/ime7VCva5r pic.twitter.com/ewlxuADq7b — Charlotte Lawrence (@charlottelawr) March 18, 2020

The 19-year-old singer recently sent a tweet to her followers letting them know that she had tested positive for the coronavirus. But, she also assured them that she would be fine.

She wrote, “Hey guys. A couple days ago, my doctor informed me that I too have COVID-19. A lot of us will. I am going to be completely fine. But many who get it won’t be if too many people get sick too quickly. So this is not me asking for prayers, for love, for sweet messages. This is me pleading for you all to protect those less able to survive this virus. Stay inside. Please. Whether you feel sick or not, stay inside. Think about your parents. Think about your grandparents. I love so many people who might have a very rough time getting through this. Think about someone else getting your loved ones sick because they didn’t listen, because they thought they knew better. Because they were selfish.”

Lawrence ended her post by urging her fans to isolate themselves and that "we all the power to slow this down."

14. The palace of Monaco released a statement saying that Prince Albert has tested positive.

Grace Kelly's 62-year-old son has tested positive for coronavirus. In their statement that was recently released, the palace of Monaco said that he is currently being treated by doctors from the Princess Grace Hospital.

He will continue to work, but only from his home office at the palace.

15. Actor Daniel Dae Kim told his social media followers that he has tested positive.

Daniel Dae Kim took to Instagram to inform his followers that he had been in New York working on a show when production was stopped after the coronavirus outbreak. Kim said he started feeling symptoms on his way back home to Hawaii.

His doctor had told him to monitor his symptoms and he had quarantined himself away from his family. Kim also said that the only time he left home was to go to the doctor to get medication and that while he's still not 100 percent, he's been feeling a lot better.

The actor then asked fans to practice social distancing. He said, “A lot of younger people can carry the virus without having any symptoms whatsoever. That was not me. I was sick. I still am, but thankfully for me it wasn’t a matter of life and death. For all those out there especially teenagers and millennials who think this is not serious, please know that it is. And if you treat this without care you are potentially endangering the lives of millions of people, including your loved ones. For the sake of everyone else please follow the guidelines: socially distance, self isolate, stop touching your face and of course, wash your hands.”

16. Football coach Sean Payton revealed that he tested positive.

Appreciate the well wishes. I'm feeling better and fortunate to not have any of the respiratory symptoms. 4 more days at home.#BEATCovid pic.twitter.com/vvjbnqoeZx — Sean Payton (@SeanPayton) March 19, 2020

Head coach of the New Orleans Saints, Sean Payton told ESPN that he tested positive for coronavirus and gave them the following message, "This is not just about social distancing. It's shutting down here for a week to two weeks. If people understand the curve, and understand the bump, we can easily work together as a country to reduce it. Take a minute to understand what the experts are saying. It's not complicated to do what they're asking of us. Just that type of small investment by every one of us will have a dramatic impact. I was fortunate to be in the minority, without the serious side effects that some have. I'm lucky. Younger people feel like they can handle this, but they can be a carrier to someone who can't handle it. So we all need to do our part. It's important for every one of us to do our part."

Louisiana has reportedly been one of the states where the virus is most prevalent, so Payton says, "The concern with Louisiana is the amount of people that come in and out of this area after Mardi Gras season. This is an area that doctors are concerned about. So our parents, and those that are more susceptible to this virus, deserve everyone doing their best to combat it. There are hundreds of people right now in tough predicaments, fighting for their lives. Let's be part of the solution, not the problem. We can easily help reduce the numbers of those impacted. We have to do our best to beat this, and I know we can."

Payton is currently resting at home.

17. Singer Kanika Kapoor let her followers know that she has also been diagnosed.

The Bollywood singer gave her Instagram followers an update, revealing that she had tested positive and that she is currently quarantined.

She wrote, “Hello everyone, for the past 4 days I have had signs of flu, I got myself tested and it came positive for Covid-19. My family and I are in complete quarantine now and following medical advice on how to move forward. Contact mapping of people I have been in touch with is underway as well. I was scanned at the airport as per normal procedure 10 days ago when I came back home, the symptoms have developed only 4 days ago.”

She went on to say, “At this stage I would like to urge you all to practice self isolation and get tested if you have the signs I am feeling ok, like a normal flu and a mild fever, however we need to be sensible citizens at this time and think of all around us. We can get through this without panic only if we listen to the experts and our local, state and central government directives. Wishing everyone good health. Jai Hind!”

18. Bravo's Andy Cohen told his Instagram followers that he's tested positive and has been self-quarantined for several days.

Early Friday morning, Cohen told Variety he would be hosting his late night talk show, Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, from his Manhattan apartment, saying his goal was "to entertain audiences during this unprecedentedly stressful time​."

Unfortunately, that plan is now at least temporarily on hold, as Cohen himself has now been diagnosed with COVID-19.

"After a few days of self-quarantine, and not feeling great, I have tested positive for Coronavirus," he wrote in the caption on his Instagram post. "As much as I felt like I could push through whatever I was feeling to do #WWHL from home, we’re putting a pin in that for now so I can focus on getting better. I want to thank all the medical professionals who are working tirelessly for all of us, and urge everybody to stay home and take care of themselves."

19. And at close to the same time Cohen shared his news on Instagram, Bachelor Nation's Colton Underwood revealed his own diagnosis.

This virus doesn’t care how old or healthy you are. Please take care of yourselves and your loved ones and stay home. pic.twitter.com/pLe1Vge0HL — Colton Underwood (@colton) March 20, 2020

In a brief video message, Underwood, 28, who starred in season 23 of "The Bachelor," shared that he is currently staying with girlfriend Cassie Rudolph's family in Huntington Beach, CA.

Just a few days prior, the couple decided to take a break from social isolation and make a quick trip to the beach, only for Rudolph to end up stung on the foot by a sting ray. There is no word as of yet regarding whether or not Rudolph is also feeling ill or if she has been tested.

Underwood uploaded his video messages to both Twitter and Instagram, sharing just slightly different, though not conflicting, information in the captions on each platform.

On Twitter he wrote, "This virus doesn’t care how old or healthy you are. Please take care of yourselves and your loved ones and stay home. For those wondering what my symptoms are: headache, body aches, night sweats, fever, shortness of breath and a cough. Currently I get winded doing simple tasks like walking up the stairs getting out of bed."

And on Instagram, he added, "I tested positive and I have been following all of the social distancing rules since last week. My symptoms started a few days ago, I was tested and just received my results today. For anyone out there that is hesitant to self quarantine... please do yourself and your loved ones a favor and stay home. We will all beat this and come out stronger on the other side. I’ll keep you posted, Love y’all."

20. Debi Mazar let her followers know about her diagnosis through Instagram.

Mazar recently revealed that she tested positive in an Instagram post, writing, “I have just tested positive for Covid-19. I AM OK! About a month ago my entire home (husband and two teen daughters) got an odd bug – Low grade fever, headaches, sore throat, body aches, ears ringing and a dry cough. It cleared up quickly. Seasonal I thought? but it felt unusual/different.”

The actress continued, writing, “Two weeks later, March 15th, I woke up with all those same symptoms but super intense body aches, and 102.4 fever. I figured maybe I got the flu or..Corona? I had had cocktails the evening prior, and smoked a few cigarettes. I figured I had jacked my immune system from having a fun night with friends. I found this kind of a CRAZY criteria for a NY’er as I had taken the subway, gone to the theater, the grocery store, the pharmacy, hair salon, etc. I was the Mom who was trying to prepare the home and get supplies & bleach wipes, dry goods. extra food etc. A friend told me that CityMD/Urgent Care in my neighborhood had test kits, which appealed to me as I wanted to stay away from the hospital. I went on 3/17. First I was tested for the flu-which was negative. Then they tested me for Covid-19. I was sent home and told to quarantine myself until I had results, which would take 3-7 days.”

Mazar also let followers know that she'd been through the worst of it already and urged them to stay home. “Today my lungs are heavy, but I’m tough. I can breath, and I’m going to heal here, in my own home!”

21. Opera singer Placido Domingo has also tested positive.

The 79-year-old singer took to his Facebook to tell his fans that he has tested positive for coronavirus. He wrote, “My family and I are all in self isolation for as long as it is deemed medically necessary. Currently we are all in good health but I experienced fever and cough symptoms therefore deciding to get tested and the result came back positive. I beg everyone to be extremely careful, follow the basic guidelines by washing your hands frequently, keeping at least a 6 feet distance from others, doing everything you can to stop the virus from spreading and please above all stay home if you can! Together we can fight this virus and stop the current worldwide crisis, so we can hopefully return to our normal daily lives very soon.”

22. Harvey Weinstein has also reportedly tested positive.

Officials at the Wende Correctional Facility in New York have said that Weinstein is one of two inmates who have tested positive for the virus. He is currently being isolated.

However, due to privacy rules, the officials were not allowed to disclose any more information.

23. David Bryan took to Instagram with his diagnosis.

Bryan, who's a keyboardist for Bon Jovi, told his Instagram followers that he has tested positive. The 58-year-old musician wrote, “I just got my results back today and tested positive for coronavirus. I’ve been sick for a week and feeling better each day. Please don’t be afraid!!! I’ve have been quarantined for a week and will for another week. And when I feel better I’ll get tested again to make sure I’m free of this nasty virus. Please help out each other. This will be over soon… with the help of every American !!"

Bryan's bandmate Jon Bon Jovi wrote in the comments, “Feel good my brother.”

24. Ed O'Brien thinks that he may have the virus, but hasn't gotten tested yet.

Guitarist for Radiohead Ed O'Brien revealed in an interview that, “Well, I’ve got the virus but I’m getting over it.”However, the 51-year-old hasn't gotten tested for it, because “you can’t get tested here, unless you’re elderly.”

O'Brien said that he has had flu-like symptoms for 10 days and also recently lost his sense of smell and taste.He said, “I Googled it last night and that’s a classic symptom of the coronavirus. So, it’s like, okay, I’ve got it.”

The musician had just returned from a promo trip around the world and thinks that's when he contracted the virus. O'Brien is now in Wales and is self-quarantined. He said, “For someone like myself, this is just a bad dose of the flu. I’m not in any way in danger. I basically sat outside all day because the weather is glorious. It’s the first sunshine we’ve had this spring. It’s not a bad place to be.”

O'Brien also gave his fans an update on Instagram recently.

25. Olympian Cameron van der Burgh joins the celebrities who have tested positive.

2/ I have been struggling with Covid-19 for 14 days today. By far the worst virus I have ever endured despite being a healthy individual with strong lungs(no smoking/sport), living a healthy lifestyle and being young (least at risk demographic) — Cameron van der Burgh (@Cameronvdburgh) March 22, 2020

Former Olympic swimmer Cameron van der Burgh revealed that he tested positive for the virus two weeks ago. He took to Twitter recently to let his followers know about it.

He wrote, “I have been struggling with Covid-19 for 14 days today. By far the worst virus I have ever endured despite being a healthy individual with strong lungs(no smoking/sport), living a healthy lifestyle and being young (least at-risk demographic). Although the most severe symptoms (extreme fever) have eased, I am still struggling with serious fatigue and a residual cough that I can’t shake. Any physical activity like walking leaves me exhausted for hours.”

He went on to say, “The loss in body conditioning has been immense and can only feel for the athletes that contract Covid-19 as they will suffer a great loss of current conditioning through the last training cycle. Infection closer to [a] competition being the worst. Athletes will continue to train as there is no clarification re summer Games and thus are exposing themselves to unnecessary risk — and those that do contract will try rush back to training most likely enhancing/extending the damage/recovery time.”

The 31-year-old also urged his followers to, “Please, look after yourself everyone! Health comes first — COVID-19 is no joke!”

26. Actor Greg Rikaart told his social media followers that he's been diagnosed, also.

The Young and the Restless star took to Instagram to let his fans know that he's tested positive. Rikaart explained that although he had experienced symptoms for a while, he was originally told it was pneumonia.

He wrote, “I just tested positive for coronavirus. I am a pretty healthy 43-year-old who doesn’t smoke, doesn’t drink much, eats well and exercises regularly and this has been the hardest experience of my life. Two+ weeks ago, everyone in my house had a bit of a cough and my son came home from school with a high fever. Everyone recovered, but I deteriorated. I isolated from my family and have been in solo quarantine since Saturday the 14th. I had a fever for 11 days, difficulty breathing and was diagnosed with pneumonia. I’m confident that I have finally turned the proverbial corner and am fever free today for the first time since this all started. I was told to stay isolated for another 72 hours before I acclimate back into my family. So, nice try coronavirus, but I have another 4-5 decades worth of experiences to have with these guys. Furthermore, I want to thank you all for the well wishes and I hope you heed the warnings. Stay safe, stay healthy and stay inside."

27. Actor Aaron Tveit let his followers know that he has tested positive.

Tveit is the first Broadway actor to have announced that he has coronavirus. On his Instagram, he wrote, "I consider myself extremely lucky that my symptoms have been very mild, as so many are experiencing much more serious symptoms, because this is a very dangerous virus. I have been taking this situation extremely seriously, even before I was tested. I want everyone to realize that this can affect anyone. And even if you aren’t feeling sick or showing drastic symptoms, please take heed, stay safe, stay healthy, and I hope to see everyone at the theater again soon."

28. Rapper Slim Thug told fans about his recent diagnosis.

Rap star Slim Thug just released a video yesterday letting his Instagram followers know that he has joined a line of celebrities that have tested positive. The 39-year-old rapper explained that even though he tried to stay home for the most part and remain cautious, he still tested positive.

29. Terrence McNally has passed away from complications relating to the virus.

The esteemed playwright has passed away due to complications in relation to coronavirus. McNally was 81 and had a long, successful career on Broadway that started back in the 60's.

He also won multiple Tony awards throughout his career and was married to his husband, Tom Kirdahy since 2010.

30. In an interview, singer Jackson Browne revealed his diagnosis.

The 71-year-old musician opened up about how his health had been in recent weeks. He said, “As soon as I had a small cough and a temperature, I tested [for COVID-19]. My symptoms are really pretty mild, so I don’t require any kind of medication and certainly not hospitalization or anything like that.”

He went on to say, “So many people that have it aren’t going to be tested. They don’t have symptoms, but they might have it and might be able to pass it on. That’s what younger readers need to understand: They need to take part in the global response to stop the spread. That means not going anywhere, not getting into contact with anybody, not seeing anybody.”

Browne said that he has been quarantined for 10 days now and that he assumes he caught the virus on a recent trip he made to New York.

31. Prince Charles is one of the latest notable people to have tested positive.

In a recent statement, Clarence House confirmed the news that the 71-year-old royal had the virus. They said, “He has been displaying mild symptoms, but otherwise remains in good health and has been working form home throughout the last few days as usual.”

He was last seen in public on March 12 and is the first member of the royal family to have tested positive.

32. Basketball player Karl-Anthony Towns sent out an emotional message about the virus to his fans.

Towns, who plays for the Minnesota Timberwolves, recently made a YouTube video urging fans to take the pandemic more seriously. He revealed that both of his parents went to the hospital after experiencing symptoms and while his father is in quarantine, his mother is in a medically induced coma from what Towns believes is the virus.

He said, "I don't think anyone really understood what it was, with deteriorating conditions. She kept getting worse, she kept getting worse, and the hospital was doing everything they can," Karl said in the video. "We always thought the next medicine would help. The next one would help. This is the one that's going to get it done. This one will make sure to get it done. They said that she went sideways and things had went sideways quick. And her lungs were extremely getting worse, and she was having trouble breathing and they were just explaining to me that she had to be put on a ventilator. And she was getting worse, and she was confused by everything, and I'm trying to talk to her about everything and encourage and stay positive, just talk through everything with her."

Towns said that his family is trying to remain positive and ended the video by stressing to fans to practice social distancing. "This disease needs to not be taken lightly. Please protect your families, your loved ones, your friends, yourself. Practice social distancing. Please don't be in places with a lot of people; it just heightens your chances of getting this disease, and this disease ... it's deadly. It's deadly. And we're going to keep fighting on my side, me and my family, we're going to keep fighting this. We're going to beat it; we're going to win."

More and more celebrities with coronavirus seem likely to appear.

Now that the virus seems to be spreading on a larger scale in the US, it's likely that more celebrities will test positively for COVID-19 in the upcoming days and weeks. It can definitely be a scary situation, but remember to wash your hands and stay away from large crowds if you are able. Our thoughts are with those suffering from the virus, and we wish them a speedy recovery.

