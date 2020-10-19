Taraji P. Henson Splits With Fiancé Kelvin Hayden After Nearly 5 Years Together

Another Hollywood couple bites the dust. During an appearance on the radio show The Breakfast Club on Oct. 19, Hidden Figures actress Taraji P. Henson revealed that she and her fiancé of nearly two years, Kelvin Hayden, had called it quits. "I’m dedicated to the black man, y’all. I just turned 50 and I mean, I hadn’t said it yet, but it didn’t work out,” she said. “I tried. I was, like, therapy. Let’s do the therapy thing, but if you’re both not on the same page with that then you feel like, you’re taking it on yourself, and that’s not a fair position for anybody to play in a relationship.”

Who is Taraji P. Henson's ex-fiancé, Kelvin Hayden?

He’s a former NFL cornerback.

After playing football in college, Hayden was drafted by the Indianapolis Colts in 2005. In 2011, he was traded to the Atlanta Falcons and in 2012, signed with the Chicago Bears. In August 2013, he suffered a torn hamstring and missed the entire season, later becoming a free agent. After he was resigned in early 2014, he was let go that fall for multiple injuries.

He owns a gym.

A post shared by Kelvin Hayden (@kelvinhayden) on Apr 5, 2017 at 3:17pm PDT

With his football career behind him, Hayden is now the co-founder of a gym in Chicago called Kärpā Dēem, a play on carpe diem. Henson's former beau definitely finds physical fitness very important.

How old is Taraji P. Henson's ex-fiancé?

Kelvin Hayden is 37 years old.

What is Taraji P. Henson's age?

The former couple has quite the age difference! While Hayden is 37, Henson just turned 50 on September 11, which means she's a Virgo.

He’s a dad.

A post shared by Kelvin Hayden (@kelvinhayden) on Aug 23, 2017 at 7:34am PDT

Though we’re not sure how many kids Hayden has, he’s no stranger to sharing cute photos of his family on Instagram. We do know, however, that he has a child, Kelvin III, with an ex, whom he went to court with over child support. Henson also has a 26-year-old son, Marcel, from a previous relationship.

They started dating in 2015.

The pair was first spotted holding hands in December 2015. But in the Yes, Girl! podcast in 2017, Henson confirmed her relationship.

“I’m happy in my personal life. Finally it has happened to me!" she said.

"I’m not the type to blast my personal business but you know, I think that it’s important for people to know that I’m happy. I’m very, very happy. I just am. We’ve been together for two years. And no one would really know that because I don’t blast my info like that, but I’m very happy.”

Henson cried so hard at the proposal, her fake lashes fell off!

She said she should have seen the proposal coming, too. He had a look in his eyes and the two had dinner at the same restaurant they had their first date.

Recalling the moment, she said, “I didn’t put it together until we went into the party room after we ate and I saw a violinist, ‘cause he was trying to say it was his friend’s birthday — which it was, on Friday — ‘Oh, Ronald’s gonna have a little get-together in the back room.’ And I was like, ‘Aw, that’s perfect. We’ll already be there.’ I go back there and I go, ‘Ronald’s not into violins, what’s going on here?’ And as I’m putting the dots together, I turn around, he’s on his knee.”

Hayden wanted to ask her at a later date but just couldn’t wait any longer and popped the question on Mother’s Day, which also happened to be Marcel’s birthday. “He had the ring and I guess it was burning a hole in his pocket. And just the weight and the pressure of keeping the secret, he couldn’t do it,” Henson said.

He’s always been incredibly supportive of her.

Henson said that Hayden was always supportive of all of her projects: “He likes it all. He’s just like, my number one fan, there for support. What I love is that he doesn’t really pay attention to it all. He loves me for me,” she said.

What is Taraji P. Henson's net worth?

Taraji P. Henson's net worth is reportedly around $25 million.

