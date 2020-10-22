Anna Wintour And Husband Shelby Bryan Split After 16 Years Of Marriage

Another Hollywood couple bites the dust.

Anna Wintour and her husband Shelby Bryan have reportedly called it quits after 16 years of marriage.

Things between the power couple have allegedly been cooling off since 2013, a source said, after it was revealed that he owed over a million dollars in back taxes.

“It’s been quite a while since they’ve been seen together," another source said.

Who is Anna Wintour's husband, Shelby Bryan?

Read on to find out everything you need to know about him.

When did Anna Wintour and Shelby Bryan start dating?

Believe it or not, when Anna and Shelby met in 1999, it was a scandal that rocked the New York social scene. But nowadays, Shelby makes sure to keep a really low profile, which is understandable. However, it also means that we don't know nearly as much about this man as we do about other famous women's partners.

He's from Texas.

While he and Anna might make their lives in New York, it hasn't always been that way.

Shelby was born in Houston in 1946 and when the time came for him to go off to college, he decided to attend the University of Texas where he received a Bachelor's degree.

He wasn't done with his schooling just yet, however. He went on to get his law degree — also at the University of Texas.

Though he was born in Texas, he left not long after law school but made sure he bought a home in Houston, which he still owns. When the time came for him to get his MBA, he chose Harvard!

What does Shleby Bryan do for a living?

Shelby is popularly known for being a "futurist", meaning that he's a person who has dedicated their life to making predictions about the future and using those predictions to help make his professional decisions.

While he isn't a scientist, Shelby is very technologically-focused, having made most of his money in starting tech companies whose primary focus is voice and data distribution. VOIP? Yup, that's the dude who basically came up with it!

In 1994 Shelby was brought on to save fledging internet company ICG, then in serious jeopardy.

Under his management, the company turned around so successfully that their revenue at one point topped out at 500,000,000 a year! To give you a sense of how much they really did — at one point, 15% of the entire world was using the internet through ICG and ICG alone.

But they don't call him a futurist for nothing!

Shelby also happened to predict the coming of the dot-com bubble bursting and managed to get himself out completely unscathed.

People were critical of his prediction at the time, looking down their noses at him, but he remained stalwart and turned out to be right in the end.

He's political.

Clearly, we're dealing with a dude who is highly intelligent here. We're also dealing with a dude who thinks almost constantly about the future and how it will effect technology and the people who use it.

It should come as no surprise then, to learn that Shelby is politically driven, too.

After law school, he moved to Washington, DC where he worked with Ralph Nader to get the Clean Water Act passed in 1973.

That was only the start of his dealings with the world of politics.

A registered Democrat, Shelby worked on the National Finance Chair of the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee from 1988 to 1989, and from 1999 to 2001 he sat on the President’s Foreign Intelligence Advisory Board.

Anna Wintour isn't his first wife — or his second.

It takes a man of experience who has been around the block more than a few times to be able to go toe-to-toe with Anna!

Shelby's been married two other times prior to meeting and marrying Anna herself.

He has two daughters from his first marriage, and two sons from his second.

Shelby's name made headlines when he and Anna met in the late 1990s and immediately started dating each other ... though they were both married to others at the time.

What many thought would be a passing fling turned into a serious relationship, with both parties leaving their respective partners to settle down together.

Shelby Bryan is an athlete.

It's not fair that someone who happens to be so darn brainy also happens to be pretty damn gifted when it comes to athletics, too!

Shelby started boxing when he was 14 years old and by the time he turned 16, just two years later, became one of the youngest Golden Gloves contenders!

Boxing isn't the only sport he's mastered either. Growing up in Texas (where football is practically mandatory) he excelled at football, playing varsity for the entire time he was in school.

Though he doesn't play many sports these days, he's still passionate about tennis and can often be spotted attending some of the larger matches.

While sports hold a soft spot in his heart, he also loves supporting the arts, making hefty donations to theatres in Texas and in New York alike.

Basically, it seems like Anna bagged herself a serious winner. No wonder she keeps him on the DL!

Who is Anna Wintour's daughter?

Anna Wintour's daughter is Bee Shaffer. She was born on July 31, 1987, which makes her a 33-year-old Leo.

What is Anna Wintour's age?

Anna Wintour was born on November 3, 1949, which makes her a 70-year-old Scorpio.

Who is Anna Wintour's son?

Anna Wintour's son is Charlie Shaffer. He's a doctor, and back in April, Wintour revealed that he was "quite ill" from treating coronavirus patients.

"The most critical aid, of course, is happening on the front lines,” she said in a clip posted on Instagram. “My son is a doctor. He is currently quite ill and self-quarantining at home. But when he is able, he will return to the ICU at his hospital.”

Where is Anna Wintour's house?

Anna Wintour lives in a stunning townhome in Greenwich Village in New York.

She also owns a vacation home in Long Island, and her beautiful garden is one to envy.

What is Anna Wintour's diet like?

Wintour reportedly keeps her slim figure by following a high-protein, low-carb diet.

Why does Anna Wintour wear sunglasses?

The reason isn't as glamorous as you may think.

Wintour says they're "incredibly useful because you avoid people knowing what you're thinking about."

"They help me when I'm feeling a bit tired or sleepy," she continued. "And maybe they've just become a crutch in part of who I am."

Rebecca Jane Stokes is a writer living in Brooklyn, New York with her cats, Batman and Margo.