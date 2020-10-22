Martin Bashir 'Seriously Unwell' With Covid-19 — Meet His Wife, Deborah Bashir

Martin Bashir is an esteemed British journalist who's best known for interviewing celebrities like Princess Diana and working on the controversial Michael Jackson documentary, Living With Michael Jackson.

Bashir also hosted ABC’s Nightline programme and was a news anchor on MSNBC though he resigned from MSNBC in 2013 with an apology stating he was sorry for calling Sarah Palin a “world-class idiot.”

In 2016, Bashir began working for the BBC as religious affairs correspondent.

Bashir is in the news again because it was reported that he's 'seriously unwell' with COVID-19. We can hope his wife, Deborah, is taking care of him through the scary ordeal.

Who is Martin Bashir’s wife, Deborah Bashir?

Deborah Bashir's Instagram is set to private so it's hard to glean too much information about her, but it appears she does not work in journalism or entertainment like her husband.

How sick is Martin Bashir?

Bashir was recently diagnosed with COVID-19 on October 22, 2020 and it can be presumed that Deborah Bashir is taking care of him through this hard time and that they're staying home and quarantining until he's well again.

A spokeswoman for BBC stated that, "Everyone at the BBC is wishing him a full recovery, we are sorry to say that Martin is seriously unwell with Covid-19 related complications, we'd ask that his privacy, and that of his family, is respected at this time."

This is not the first time that Deborah Bashir had to be supportive for her husband. In 2008, Bashir was diagnosed with a brain tumor. The tumor was discovered after he had a head injury and went for a brain scan.

Martin Bashir's children — how many does he have with Deborah?

Martin and Deborah have three children, Eliza, Samuel, and Phoebe. Not too much is known about the family but in February 2019, Martin Bashir tweeted that Phoebe gave birth to her first child and the couple's first grandchild.

He posted a cute picture of Phoebe and captioned it, "A little joyous news: our precious daughter Phoebe has just delivered a healthy firstborn. The little fella and his Mama are both doing well: Deo Gratias."

In November 2019 , Bashir posted a photo to Instagram of him holding his grandson.

The picture is captioned, “Here’s why we’re prepared to travel half-way around the world for just a few days. Our one and only grandchild, firstborn of our daughter Phoebe & husband Tom.”

What are the Bashir's political views?

Martin Bashir has been very outspoken on Instagram in support of voting for Biden/Harris in the upcoming election.

Bashir has also posted photos of Barack Obama, so he was a clear supporter of him.

While we can't can’t snoop on Deborah's political views, they're likely aligned with her husband’s.

How old are Martin and Deborah Bashir?

Martin Bashir is 57 years old and was born on January 19, 1963. He's a Capricorn.

Deborah Bashir’s age is not public knowledge.

What is Martin Bashir’s net worth?

In 2020, Martin Bashir’s net worth is 95 million.

Where is Martin Bashir from?

Bashir was born and raised in London and had Pakistani Christian parents.

He received his master’s degree from King’s College London and studied English and History.

He had four siblings but one of his brothers, Tommy, tragically passed away in 1991 to Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy (DMD) when he was 29.

Martin Bashir enjoys playing the guitar.

In his free time, Bashir often plays guitar. He often posts instagram videos of himself jamming out to his favorite songs.

He posted a video of him playing and captioned it, “Time for the legendary John Holt on vocals singing ‘A Love I Can Feel’... He recorded his first single in the year I was born - 1963 - and moved through Studio One to Duke Reid and Bunny Lee. He performed with the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra in 2000 and burned the house down. A golden voice, a prince of balladeers. Rest peacefully, Sir.”

How tall is Martin Bashir?

Martin Bashir is 5 foot 6.

Deborah Bashir’s height is not listed but in photos, she seems to be slightly taller than him.

Subscribe to YourTango's newsletter to keep up with us for FREE - Our best articles delivered straight to your inbox

- The latest in entertainment and news

- Daily horoscopes and love advice

Jaycee Levin is a writer, influencer, and blogger living in New York who loves celebrities, fashion, and reality television. She covers news and entertainment for Yourtango. Follow her on Instagram.