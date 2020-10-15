Mod Sun And Demi Lovato Spark Dating Rumors — Demi's Bold Response

Mod Sun and Demi Lovato sparked dating rumors after being seen getting cozy while running errands around Los Angeles.

Are the 33-year-old rapper and the 28-year-old singer are match made in heaven?

Are Mod Sun and Demi Lovato dating?

Keep reading for details about their relationship.

Why did Demi Lovato and Max Ehrich break up?

Demi Lovato was previously engaged to Max Ehrich in July 2020 after dating for five months. However, the couple split in September so they were only engaged for two months. The breakup was a bit messy: Ehrich took to his Instagram stories to say that he found out about the breakup from the press; however, other sources said that he wasn't telling the truth. Before the breakup, Ehrich was in the middle of a scandal because fans found his old Instagram comments and tweets, suggesting that he had a crush on Selena Gomez.

Demi Lovato's fiancé, Max Ehrich, is currently being critisized by fans after his old tweets and comments concerning Selena Gomez have resurfaced on the internet. pic.twitter.com/D7ENJMd9sq — Pop Tingz (@ThePopTingz) September 12, 2020

A source claimed that Lovato believed Ehrich was ″trying to further his career by using her name behind her back." Ouch.

Lovato and Sun were seen running errands around L.A.

Lovato and Sun appeared to be pretty cozy with one another as they ran errands around Los Angeles on October 13th. They went to In-and-Out and then went to the market to get some items. They rode around in an SUV, giggling, and seemed very comfortable around one another.

Mod Sun used to date Bella Thorne.

Previously, Mod Sun dated Bella Thorne for over a year. The couple even admitted that they got married then divorced over the span of their relationship. However, they split for good in 2019. Welp, Mod Sun and Lovato one thing in common: short engagements!

After Bella Thorne, Mod Sun dated Tana Mongeau.

After splitting up with Bella Thorne, Mod Sun dated Thorne’s ex, Tana Mongeau. (Yes, Bella Thorne also dated Tana Mongeau — it's messy.) Mongeau was seen leaving a Hollywood restaurant with the rapper. After being spotted with Mod Sun, Thorne tweeted, “Tana and I are no longer good. She broke girl code I’m over it.”

Tana and I are no longer good. She broke girl code I’m over it. — BITCHIMBELLATHORNE (@bellathorne) July 17, 2019

Mongeau then responded with “????? imagine taking every time ur mad at me to twitter but then telling ppl how much u care about me.................... wtf is this b :/”

Thorne then wrote back, “U legit started dating me for twitter.. how about u answer ur phone and talk to me instead of being on Twitter.”

Mongeau responded with, “Dude what are you doing bella? like i have no idea why you’re mad, i’ve been texting you every minute since you tweeted, and for you to be tweeting me something as hurtful as saying I dated you for Twitter is literally fucking nuts & if you honestly think that damn i lost you.”

Demi Lovato helped Mod Sun with his sobriety.

Mod Sun credits Demi Lovato for helping him with his sobriety. In May 2019, Mod Sun decided to get sober after confessing the almost “killed himself after splitting with Bella.” Although Mod Sun still smokes marijuana but he's given up hard drugs and alcohol. Demi Lovato has had her own ups-and-downs on her sobriety journey and it seems like the two see each other as shoulders to leaan when it comes to addiction issues. Mod Sun said of Demi, “She is sweet — she's an inspiration. She talks to me, just from afar and has been really there for me.”

Lovato and Sun are just friends for now.

A source close to Lovato stated that Lovato and Sun are “just friends.” However, there may be a spark between them and could become more in the future. Only time will tell.

Subscribe to YourTango's newsletter to keep up with us for FREE - Our best articles delivered straight to your inbox

- The latest in entertainment and news

- Daily horoscopes and love advice

Jaycee Levin is a writer who covers celebrity news, spirituality, love and relationships.