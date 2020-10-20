Sweet Details About Robert Redford's Relationship With Wife, Sibylle Szaggars

Charles Robert Redford Jr., who's better known as Robert Redford, is a retired American actor, director, and activist.

He is the founder of the Sundance Film Festival and has claimed many awards during his career including the Academy Award for Lifetime Achievement in 2002.

Unfortunately, this time Redford's name is in the news for a sadder reason: His son, James Redford died on October 17, 2020, at the age of 58.

Now that the retired entertainer is back in the news, people want to know about his wife who's supporting him through this very difficult time.

Who is Robert Redford's wife, Sibylle Szaggars?

Sibylle Szaggars is Robert Redford's second and current wife. She's a painter who was born in Hamburg, Germany on April 14, 1957, making her an Aries. Her artwork was exhibited all throughout Europe, Monaco, Peru, Singapore, Japan, Suriname, and the United States. Her pieces range in medium but are all dedicated to the environment.

According to her professional website, "her desire is to create art that transcends words, languages, cultures, and politics. She creates art in order to speak to a deeper universal consciousness that’s connected to and dependent on the earth and its environments."

Sibylle always wanted to be an artist.

Sibylle has been sketching ever since she was a child. While traveling to Malaysia, Morroco, and Europe with her family as a young girl, Sibylle first experimented with paints to document the foreign natures around her.

She said in an interview, “I learned that all these peoples had one thing in common. They respected nature and the environments they lived in, and they celebrated earth within their ceremonial acts."

How did Robert Redford and Sibylle Szaggars meet?

It is unclear how the couple met, but the two have been together since 1996.

The two dated for 12 years before they tied the knot and got married on July 11, 2009.

Sibylle established a non-profit organization.

In 2013, Sibylle worked with Icelandic musician and composer David Thur on a staged piece entitled "The Way of The Rain". The performance combined multiple mediums of art including a variation of dance forms, spoken word, instrumentals, and lights.

She also established The Way of The Rain nonprofit organization with the goal of developing and producing educational and artistic performances to raise awareness about protecting the environment.

Who is Robert Redford's first wife, Lola Van Wagenen?

Lola Van Wagenen was Redford's first wife whom he married in 1958. The couple was very young at the time they wed at the ages of 19 and 22 years old.

Lola is an American historian. She has co-founded several organizations including Consumer Action Now, a non-profit educational organization in 1970, and Clio Visualizing History, Inc. which promotes history education.

The couple went through a painful divorce in 1985 after 27 years of marriage. Redford admits his career put a strain on their marriage.

"I never wanted to be one of those divorced showbusiness casualties — so predictable! I wanted to prove that a marriage could last and prove the business wrong. But I couldn’t,” Redford said of their split.

Sibylle Szaggars was married before — twice!

The environmental painter was married twice before she met Redford. Her first marriage was to a restaurant proprietor, Carl-Heinz Szaggars but divorced half a decade later; dates are unknown at this time.

Her second marriage was to Friedrich Kurz. Not much is known about Kurz, but the couple divorced 10 years later.

Robert Redford children — how many does he have?

Robert Redford had four children with his first wife Lola Van Wagenen: two sons and two daughters. Their first child was a son named Scott who was born in September of 1958. The second child was a daughter named Shauna in 1960.

Then came their third child a son named James in 1962, who tragically just died of duct liver cancer. His wife, Kyle, confirmed the tragic news on her Twitter. "Jamie died today. We’re heartbroken. He lived a beautiful, impactful life & was loved by many. He will be deeply missed." They were married for 32 years.

Redford rep Cindi Berger spoke for Redford saying, "The grief is immeasurable with the loss of a child."

Their last child was a girl named Amy in 1970.

Did Sibylle Szaggars have kids?

Sibylle Szaggars never had children of her own with any of her three husbands. However, the 63-year-old has two living stepchildren from Redford's previous marriage.

Who is Amy Redford?

Amy Redford is the youngest of Robert Redford's children. She was born on October 22, 1970, making her a 49-year-old Libra.

Amy followed her father's footsteps into the entertainment industry as an actress, director, and producer. She's best known for her performances in The Guitar, Law and Order: Special Victims Unit, and Sunshine Cleaning.

This isn't Robert Redford's first child who died.

Unfortunately, James isn't the first of the Redford kids to die. Robert Redford's first son had a very short life.

Scott died of sudden infant death syndrome (SIDS) in 1959, just a little over a month after his birth.

Robert Redford movies are extremely popular.

Robert Redford has been part of more than 450 works in the entertainment industry, 200 of them self-credited.

He's best known for his starring roles in The Natural, Ordinary People, Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid, and All The President's Men.

He has been nominated for 55 awards and won 43 of them. He only won one Oscar for best director in 1980 for Ordinary People.

What is Robert Redford's net worth?

Robert Redford's net worth as of 2020 is about $200 million.

Deauna Nunes is a writer who covers pop-culture, self, and love topics.