Robert Redford’s Son Dead At 58 — What We Know

So sad. Robert Redford is mourning the loss of his son, James Redford, who passed away at age 58. A rep for the actor confirmed the heartbreaking news, saying that Redford "is mourning with his family during this difficult time and asks for privacy", adding, “The grief is immeasurable with the loss of a child. Jamie was a loving son, husband and father. His legacy lives on through his children, art, filmmaking and devoted passion to conservation and the environment."

How did Robert Redford’s son die?

Robert Redford’s son, James Redford, died on Friday, Oct. 16 from bile-duct liver cancer. He was 58 years old.

James battled health issues since he was a child. He had two liver transplants and was diagnosed with primary sclerosing cholangitis, which is an autoimmune disease that affects the bile ducts. The disease progresses slowly in most people; however, it can “eventually lead to liver failure, repeated infections, and tumors of the bile duct or liver.”

A liver transplant “is the only known cure for advanced primary sclerosing cholangitis,” but “may recur in the transplanted liver in a small number of patients.”

After his subsequent transplants and diagnosis, James later founded the James Redford Institute for Transplant Awareness, which is a non-profit organization that educates people about tissue and organ transplants.

What did James Redford do for a living?

James Redford was a documentary filmmaker whose most notable works include The Big Picture: Rethinking Dyslexia, Toxic Hot Seat, Paper Tigers, Resilience, and Happening: A Clean Energy Revolution. His latest documentary, The Amy Tan Documentary, which he also served as a producer on, is currently filming.

In 2005, James and Robert Redford founded The Redford Center, which “uses impact-driven film and media to accelerate environmental and climate justice, solutions and repair.”

According to their website’s About Us section, The Redford Center aims to “produce, fund and fiscally sponsor a diverse portfolio of projects that aim to balance out the pervasive, alarmist environmental narrative with stories that feature individuals, communities and organizations taking action to protect and restore the planet.”

Jill Tidman, The Redford Center’s executive director, shared the heartbreaking news about Redford’s death in an Instagram post on Oct. 19.

“With Jamie came love and contagious joy. He approached everything he did with kindness and warmth, and an openness that spread itself easily among others," part of the post read.

“As a filmmaker, writer and activist, Jamie was intentional and inspirational. As a father, husband, brother, son and a friend to so many — he was a devout supporter, always full of hope. He will be greatly and intensely missed,” the post continued.

“The Redford Center extends our deepest sympathy and love to Jamie’s family. We ask that you hold them close in your heart as we move forward in Jamie’s name and walk proudly in his footsteps. Together we will carry forward his big and beautiful legacy,” the post finished.

Who is James Redford’s wife?

James Redford’s wife is Kyle Redford. The mother of two confirmed James’ death on Twitter on Oct. 16, posting a collage of photos of James with his family along with the caption, “Jamie died today. We’re heartbroken. He lived a beautiful, impactful life & was loved by many. He will be deeply missed.”

Jamie died today. We’re heartbroken. He lived a beautiful, impactful life & was loved by many. He will be deeply missed. As his wife of 32 yrs, I’m most grateful for the two spectacular children we raised together. I don’t know what we would’ve done w/o them over the past 2yrs. pic.twitter.com/ynDN2jSZ04 — kyle redford (@kyleredford) October 16, 2020

“As his wife of 32 yrs, I’m most grateful for the two spectacular children we raised together,” the post continued. “I don’t know what we would’ve done w/o them over the past 2yrs.”

Who are James Redford’s kids?

James Redford’s kids are Dylan and Lena. Dylan Redford is a producer and director; some of the movies he’s worked on include Omniboat: A Fast Boat Fantasia, The Big Parade, and How’s Everything.

Lena Redford is also a director, screenwriter, and actor. On Oct. 19, she posted a collage of photos of her dad to her Instagram page, along with a lengthy caption, sharing a sweet story about his last weeks.

“A lady told me recently ‘Don’t cry that it’s over, smile that it happened’ and I wanted to punch her in the face,” she wrote. “But she’s not exactly wrong! I am able to smile because my dad made me laugh so much. I do feel very lucky. He loved me and my brother so much. We got to make all these stories and go on all these road trips.”

“Even when he was on hospice, we snuck in a road trip to see his sisters in utah,” she added. “It was an objectively Bad Idea but he loved those. Addicted to them!!! Classic rock and candy, too. Anyway, i love my mom and my brother and my dad forever.”

Our thoughts are with the Redford family during this difficult time.

Subscribe to YourTango's newsletter to keep up with us for FREE - Our best articles delivered straight to your inbox

- The latest in entertainment and news

- Daily horoscopes and love advice

Olivia Jakiel is an editor and writer who covers celebrity and entertainment news. Follow her on Instagram and keep up with her zingers on Twitter.