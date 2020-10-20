Sweet Details About David Letterman's Relationship With Wife, Regina Lasko

David Letterman's Netflix show My Next Guest Needs No Introduction third season will be released on Netflix on Wednesday, October 21, 2020. Look out for in-depth conversations with Kim Kardashian West, Robert Downey Jr., Dave Chappelle, and Lizzo.

In an interview, David Letterman reminisces over a pre-COVID-19 world, or “the carefree days of nonsense [when he coud] bring people into a theater and talk to them for an hour, and when we were done I would go out into the crowd and shake hands, and everybody would want to tongue-kiss me.”

It's no secret that David Letterman has a big beard. It's also no secret that David Letterman has a big career. But what about his better half?

Who is David Letterman's wife, Regina Lasko?

Regina Lasko is the wife of the former retired Late Night host. She was born on November 20, 1960, which makes her a Scorpio.

She's a famous production manager in the film and television industry. She's best known for her work on Another World, Saturday Night Live, the Late Night with David Letterman: 7th Anniversary Special, and the Late Night with David Letterman: 6th Anniversary Special.

What is David Letterman's wife's age?

Regina Lasko is currently 59 years old. She'll be turning 60 years old this year.

How old is David Letterman?

David Letterman was born on April 12, 1947, which makes him an Aries. He's currently 73 years old.

Who was David Letterman's first wife?

David Letterman’s marriage with Michelle Cook ended in 1977. Nine years later, he started dating Lasko. In 2019, the two lovebirds said their “I Do’s.”

David Letterman cheated on Regina Lasko and was involved in a sex scandal.

In 2009, Letterman admitted to cheating on Lasko with several women who worked on the Late Show With David Letterman. He even slept with Stephanie Birkitt, his assistant who made regular appearances on the show. "I have no one to blame but myself," he said in a 2013 interview of his marital affair.

“I think if you’re going to have a flow chart of the responsibility for this circumstance, this sex scandal, my name is at the top. I’m not sure what it means, but I’m taking responsibility for it, trying to atone for it.”

Letterman decided to tell Lasko the truth about his affair after CBS producer, Joe Halderman, threatened to write a screenplay about the scandal.

Joe Halderman was dating Birkitt at the time, which is how he knew about Letterman's affair. The producer gave Letterman an ultimatum, however. For $2 million, he would not go through with the screenplay and keep his secret “safe.” Letterman accused him of extortion and came clean instead.

Lasko has forgiven him, but Letterman has not forgiven himself.

"I don’t have that luxury,” he said. “I can’t forgive that behavior. I’m still trying to fix it. It hasn’t gone away. It will never go away,” Letterman said.

David Letterman's children — how many does he have?

Harry Joseph Letterman was born in North Salem, New York on November 3, 2003. Harry is also a Scorpio; like mother like son.

What is David Letterman's son's age?

Harry Letterman is currently 16 years old. He has appeared as himself on several episodes of the Late Show with David Letterman.

The Letterman boys have been able to spend quality time together because of the COVID-19 quarantine lockdown. David Letterman is doubtful about his son's new online class format. "Think about you in this situation, if this were you in school, would it work for you?" he said in an interview. "Of course not."

Who is Harry Joseph Letterman?

When Harry Joseph Letterman was only 16 months old, he was at the center of an abduction scandal. Kelly A. Frank, who was hired to paint David Letterman’s ranch in Montanna, was arrested and charged for planning to abduct baby Harry and the family nanny.

Mike Ferriter of the Montana Department of Corrections said in an interview, "The thought was to kidnap the nanny and the child so the nanny could take care of the child during this period of the kidnapping."

Frank received a 10-year sentence for his crime but escaped from prison in 2007. He was recaptured and charged with an additional sentence of 10 years.

What is David Letterman's net worth?

His net worth is $400 million.

