Who Is Allison Statter? Everything To Know About Kim Kardashian's Childhood Best Friend

We've seen a lot of Kardashian and Jenner besties come and go over the years (looking at you, Jordyn Woods and Larsa Pippen), but there's one who's stood by Kim Kardashian through thick and through thin ... and though she hasn't spent much time in the spotlight along with the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star, this particular best friend is now joining Kim Kardashian for a major collaboration with KKW Beauty.

After Kardashian announced her latest palette release, fans are wondering about the BFF who helped her with it.

Who is Allison Statter, Kim Kardashian's childhood best friend she's been posting about on Instagram?

Kim Kardashian announced the KKW x Allison collaboration this week.

Sharing the news with her followers on Instagram, Kardashian announced the KKW Beauty x Allison collection, which includes an eyeshadow palette, lip crayons, lip gloss, and a face palette. The collection goes on sale August 28, and Kardashian described it as "featuring versatile and compact glam essentials for the everyday busy woman who wants to take her look on-the-go."

Kim Kardashian and Allison Statter have been friends since childhood.

Over the years, Kardashian has never been shy about sharing throwback photos of her and Statter from their childhood years, including these, which she posted over the weekend.

"My best friend @allisonstatter and I in San Diego," she wrote. "We must have been 7 years old and we would go stay with my grandma for a weekend."

What does Allison Statter do for a living?

Statter Is one of the founders and CEOs of Blended Strategy Group, which is a branding agency that also works with celebrities and influencers. She's worked with a lot of big name clients, including Revlon, Reebok, Tiffany & Co, as well as celebrity stylist Jen Atkin, who frequently works with the Kardashians herself. She is also married to Rich Statter, an executive at United Talent Agency, and together, they have three sons.

Allison Statter worked In the entertainment industry before branching out on her own.

According to an interview, Statter — who is the daughter of music exec Irving Azoff — followed in her family's footsteps and began her career in the entertainment industry before deciding to branch out and start her own company with friend Sherry Jhawar.

"It’s interesting because I was raised in the industry, so I have both a personal and professional background that has led me here," she said. "Being in this business, in LA, around celebrities, is something I am more comfortable around because I was raised in it, so it has allowed me to integrate into it a lot easier too."

Statter has said Kardashian is like a sister to her.

When appearing in a 2019 ad for SKIMS, Kardashian's lounge and shapewear company, Statter shared how close she and Kardashian are.

"I've grown up with Kim my whole life. Kim is basically family to me," she said in the video, adding, "Growing up, we went on vacations together, we went to school together, and we are as close to sisters as can be without actually having blood in our veins."

Statter has also worked with Kim's sister, Kourtney Kardashian.

Statter appears to be friends with the whole Kardashian family, and even worked with Kourtney on launching her lifestyle brand, Poosh. Last year, they shared a panel at the Create & Cultivate convention, talking about how well their friendship has translated into a working relationship.

“We were raised together, so to be able to help her, and for her to be able to help me — that is the ultimate women supporting women. And that I think is what makes it all so fun,” Statter said at the time.

