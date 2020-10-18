Daily Horoscope For October 19, 2020

Daily horoscope for Monday, October 19, 2020 for all zodiac signs in astrology.

Libra season lasts until October 23. Mercury and Mars are retrograde.

Moon Alert for October 19, 2020

No restrictions on shopping or decision-making. The Moon spends the day in Sagittarius.

Here's what all zodiac signs can expect from astrology and today's horoscopes on Monday, October 19, 2020.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Prepare to feel bored with the usual, as the Moon enters Sagittarius, you're down to try new things with a friend or go out on an adventure.

You might feel restricted in your ability to travel, but even a short drive along the beach or down a country road can satisfy your desire to explore the world.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Friends can be a healthy distraction from whatever conflicts you run into at work.

With Venus opposing Neptune, your imagination needs some outside support.

What are friends for if not to crack a witty joke or make you laugh? Life can be too serious, but friends make things better.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Avoid answering questions about your love life without giving some thought as to why someone is curious.

As your ruling planet, Mercury communicates with Uranus in Taurus, you may be prone to speaking suddenly and breaking a heart or two.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Feelings can get ahead of you in the love department, as Venus communicates strongly with the Moon in honest Sagittarius.

You may find that you're gushing over someone you like a little more than usual, especially if there's unmistakable chemistry.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Leave the attitude at home as you may not be feeling like going out and being your natural self today.

With the Sun squaring Mars, Jupiter, Saturn, and Pluto, the pressure is on to perform, even if you don't feel like delivering your A-Game.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Mercury retrograde communicates with intense Pluto in Capricorn, and you may feel the pressure to get back into the work routine when you'd rather stay at home and play.

You might not be able to call out of work today, but thinking about what you want to do when you get home a board meeting might help get you through the worst of it.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

You may feel restricted by what you want to do, and there can be some head locking with authority figures about a problem from the past.

At first, this may seem like a bad thing, but perhaps a project that you were overseeing, (without wanting to) can finally be removed from your plate.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

You may want to get some anger off of your chest and resolve how you feel, as stress can be hard to manage today if you keep your emotions in.

With Mars and Pluto at odds with each other, holding angst inside is unwise. Talk openly with a friend.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Positive things can manifest for you at work today. You may be held in high regard by others and viewed in a positive way.

It's a good day for interviews and to speak with decision-makers.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

With Jupiter working so closely with Saturn you may feel like you have to work twice as hard as everyone else to get the recognition you seek at work.

You may be feeling as though the madness will never end, but the rainbow at the end of this storm is coming.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Some statements are best left unspoken. Uranus in your house of authority figures and mentors communicates with Mercury rx in Scorpio.

Their interaction can cause things to be misunderstood no matter how clear you try to be.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Your dreams can be fueled by your passion and drive today. You may get the motivation to write, bake or do art and crafts. Keep a dream book handy!

If your birthday is today:

Evander Holyfield and Rodney Carrington were also born on October 19. You are strong and courageous. You prefer nature to the indoors. You value unique art and have a flair with words.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and The School of Oracles. She is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.