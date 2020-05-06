Are Gigi Hadid And Zayn Malik Engaged? Why The Internet Thinks A Proposal May Have Happened

Are they getting married?

Are Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik engaged?

Fans are convinced that they are after seeing Malik's new tattoo!

Back in 2018, fans were ecstatic after rumors started that the popular couple had reconciled after splitting. A photo Hadid posted on her Instagram story in June 2018 fueled rumors that she and Malik had gotten back together.

The pair had previously dated for over two years before they parted ways in March 2018, but their breakup seemed to be short-lived.

The 25-year-old model posted a cute photo of her and Malik cuddling. Her head was in his lap. Although Malik’s face couldn’t be seen, the “Pillow Talk” singer’s iconic tattoos had clearly identified him.

“After party like making it rain Pokémon cards,” Hadid captioned the photo, which she posted after attending the Ocean’s 8 premiere in New York City prior to posting on social media.

She threw some Pokémon in the shot, including Pikachu and Charmander, along with a small yellow heart. If that didn’t say they were back on, I don’t know what would!

The post came shortly after the two were seen kissing in New York City in April 2018. “They were walking arm-in-arm and holding hands,” an eyewitness had said at the time. “Zayn kissed her on the cheek while they were waiting at a corner.”

Malik was also spotted leaving Hadid’s New York City home in mid-April 2018, sporting the same hoodie he was wearing the day before. The lovebirds apparently could not stay away from each other very long after their split.

Both celebrities had announced their breakup on social media, but Hadid’s statement was left open-ended, as if she knew they would get back together.

Malik posted his announcement on Twitter, writing, “Gigi and I had an incredibly meaningful, loving and fun relationship and I have a huge amount of respect and adoration for Gigi as a woman and a friend. She has such an incredible soul. I’m grateful to all of our fans for respecting this difficult decision and our privacy at this time.”

Hadid’s sad, yet hopeful post read, “I’m forever grateful for the love, time and life lessons that Z and I shared. I want nothing but the best for him and will continue to support him as a friend that I have immense respect and love for. As for the future, whatever’s meant to be will always be.”

Hadid’s post was the first time either of them had publicly acknowledged their rekindled relationship.

However, the breakup had reportedly changed Zayn, and he was determined to keep Hadid for good.

“Zayn is desperate to lock Gigi down, so he wants to propose,” an insider said in May 2018. “It’s something they’ve talked about in the past and neither of them has been ready for it. But the break-up changed things for Zayn; he’s terrified of losing Gigi and wants to put a ring on it.”

It looked like they were seriously back together — and that it could be forever.

And now, it appears that they really may be in it for the long-term, since fans seem to think that the couple are currently engaged. The rumors started after a recent photo of Malik's new tattoo was posted to social media.

Zayn’s new tattoo is Kahlil Gibran’s poem “On Love And Marriage” pic.twitter.com/LNHR8ZW9YZ — Zayn Malik Updates & More (@ZMDailyNews) May 2, 2020

The tattoo is a quote from a poem entitled "On Love And Marriage" that reads, “Sing and dance together and be joyous, but let each one of you be alone. Give your hearts, but not into each other’s keeping. Stand together, yet not too near together. For the pillars of the temple stand apart and the oak tree and the cypress grow not in each other’s shadow.”

What if Zayn and Gigi are already engaged and they just keep it in private? — (@1Dearflicker) May 3, 2020

Fans were quick to add fuel to the fire by saying that this is a poem that's usually read at weddings.

These rumors are coming right off of some other happy news for the couple: Hadid recently announced that she is pregnant with her and Malik's first child. She recently appeared on Jimmy Fallon's at-home edition of The Tonight Show, where she revealed the news.

"Obviously, we wish they could've announced it on our own terms, but we're very excited and happy and grateful for everyone's well-wishes and support," she said.

Neither Hadid nor Malik have confirmed the engagement rumors, and Hadid hasn't been seen wearing a ring. So, regardless of whether or not the couple really are engaged, they still have much to celebrate right now!

Editor's Note: This article was originally posted on June 6, 2016 and was updated with the latest information.