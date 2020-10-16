11 Things You Didn’t Know About Syd And Shea McGee, Stars Of Netflix’s ‘Dream Home Makeover’

Grab your comfiest sweatpants, stock up on your favorite snacks, and pour your favorite wine, because it’s STILL 2020, and what else are you going to do this weekend other than binge watch another Netflix show? Dream Home Makeover, which hit the streaming service on Oct. 16, is a six-episode series that follows Syd and Shea McGee, a husband and wife duo who take on home projects ranging from budget-friendly makeovers to full-blown extravagant home makeovers.

Who are Syd and Shea Mcgee of Netflix's Dream Home Makeover?

Read on to find out 11 things you didn’t know about Syd and Shea McGee.

1. Shea McGee went to BYU.

Although she’s originally from Texas, Shea McGee made her way over to Utah to attend BYU to study PR.

“College was a big change coming from Texas to BYU, but I met so many friends in the same stage of life,” she says. “I picked a major fairly quickly — public relations — and having that background has proved very useful. But I soon learned that I didn’t love promoting companies I didn’t believe in.”

2. Syd and Shea McGee live in Utah.

The couple currently resides in the greater area of Salt Lake City, Utah.

3. Syd and Shea McGee’s Instagram has an impressive following.

Syd and Shea McGee’s Instagram account, @studiomcgee, has 1.4 million followers.

4. Fans love Shea McGee’s style.

There is no denying that Shea McGee has incredible style — her home decor style and her personal style.

“We all love the sweater! Where is it from?” one fan commented on the above picture of Shea posing in front of her fall-inspired porch.

5. What is Shea McGee’s blog called?

Syd and Shea McGee’s blog will be your new go-to place for all things home decor — including holiday inspiration! You can find informative blog posts like "Our Guide to Fall Entertaining," "What You Need To Know About Custom Cabinetry," "Our Guide To Hanging Lights," and more on their company’s blog.

6. Shea McGee’s makeup routine is fairly simple.

Shea McGee details her makeup routine on the Studio McGee website. Some of her tips and tricks include applying foundation with a brush, not using powder because of the climate they live in, and more. She also tells readers exactly which products she uses and gives them expert advice.

“The best thing I ever did for my makeup routine was to stop having my nail lady wax my eyebrows and go to an actual professional!” she writes.

7. Syd and Shea McGee’s Target line is available everywhere.

Syd and Shea McGee teamed up with Threshold for Target to launch their own home decor line! So ... brb, going to Target ASAP.

8. How much does it cost to hire Studio McGee?

Each project that Studio McGee takes on is different, so it’s hard to get a general estimate unless you fill out an inquiry on their website. However, Syd and Shea take on many different home projects — from budget-friendly room makeovers to full-on home renovations — so your best bet for pricing is to go straight to the source.

9. What is Syd and Shea McGee’s net worth?

Syd and Shea McGee’s net worth is reportedly around $4-5 million.

10. Syd and Shea McGee’s new house is an interior design lover’s dream.

Much of their Utah home is featured on their Instagram account, but before they settled into their breathtaking digs, Syd and Shea actually rented for a bit.

“We had a year of Saturday and Sunday drives scoping out different areas of the state. When we found our land, we knew this is where we wanted to be,” Shea says. “I’m still in awe of the mountains, and I love that we’re in a quiet area away from the chaos of work and life.”

“My builder was so patient with me as I was a bit indecisive at times,” she adds. “Sometimes as a designer, you get tired of looks and styles. I wanted something I could love for a long time, and I also wanted to push myself as a designer at the same time.”

11. They have two daughters together.

Syd and Shea have two adorable daughters together: Wren (7) and Ivy (4).

You can stream Dream Home Makeover on Netflix starting Oct. 16.

