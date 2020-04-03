20 Best Shows To Binge-Watch During Quarantine To Get Your Mind Off The Coronavirus (COVID-19) Pandemic

You finally have all the time you need to catch up on your shows. No excuses!

Who's trapped inside because of the coronavirus? (Literally all of us.) Where I live we are on lockdown and we're only allowed to go outside for essential reasons (like picking up groceries or prescription) because it is safer indoors right now than outside, where coronavirus COVID-19 can be spread. So here we are in quarantine with nothing better to do than spending time finally watching all the shows we said we would.

Life may be scary right now, but luckily we have access to an almost unlimited amount of entertainment to help us keep the stress of isolation to a minimum.

So if you're locked in your home too, with nothing to do, take a look below at a list of the best shows to binge-watch right now on networks and streaming services such as Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, HBO and more.

1. Euphoria — HBO

I know its number one on my list, but that's because I've noticed many ages enjoy this show — if you're at least in high school or in your 20s like me, this show is very entertaining. Who doesn't love Zendaya?! Watch her recover from addiction while you dive deeper into her social circle to see the ins and outs of high school.

2. See — Apple TV

I personally love this show, it was one of the main reasons I got Apple TV in the first place. The story is certainly a ride — it shows you a world in which everyone is blind. How would we live? What happens when people are given the ability to see? Its a wild ride and the fighting is awesome ... and I mean ... who doesn't love Jason Mamoa?

3. Clique — Hulu

You probably haven't heard of this show, but I love sharing shows that deserve to be in the spotlight. Clique focuses on two best friends that get mixed up into an internship that isn't what it's set out to be.

4. On My Block — Netflix

If you haven't heard of this, I'm shocked. This show may be geared toward more of the high school and college crowd, but my parents love it too, so give it a watch no matter your age. It focuses on four friends and has you get mixed up in this coming-of-age hilarious drama where they try to protect their friend Cesar from the gang life.

5. High Infidelity — Hulu

I'm watching this right now and it's extremely entertaining. Zoe Kravitz takes the lead, and she takes us on a journey through all her exes who broke her heart. If you've ever been heartbroken before, trust me ... you can relate.

6. I Am Not Okay With This — Netflix

I watched this in one sitting. Sophia Lillis upcoming star since the film IT stars in this coming-of-age comedy where she learns she has superpowers. It's kind of like Carrie, but even more of like a highschool awkward drama. So check it out, plus the episodes are only 20 minutes long.

7. Awkward — Hulu

This might be more for the high schoolers but I watched this in middle school and started rewatching it now at my age, and it brought back all my feelings. Just watch it you will relate with Jenna Hamilton so much, and you'll have to decide for yourself if your team Matty or Jake. There are at least five seasons to binge-watch right now.

8. The Handmaid's Tale — Hulu

You may have seen trailers everywhere, and if you haven't watched it yet, now's the time. Its such a powerful story and you will get emotional at times. I had to take breaks while watching it, but it's worth it. It is violent, though, so just a warning.

9. Stranger Things — Netflix

It's not everyone's cup of tea, I've been told. I can't understand why. I've always loved this show and season three was probably the best season yet. Plus, it's never too late to dress up as Eleven for Halloween.

10. The Witcher — Netflix

It was a videogame at first and the show version was excellent. A ton of action and great storytelling, plus HENRY CAVILL! You might remember him as Superman, if that's not a reason to watch, I don't know what is.

11. Chilling Adventures of Sabrina — Netflix

The next season should be crossing into Riverdale, so I recommend watching both. If you ever saw the original Sabrina, this definitely takes a darker turn, with a lot more drama.

12. Westworld — HBO

I saw the first season and that ending had the craziest twist I've ever seen in a show. Now that we're all on lockdown, I plan on finally seeing season two and three, so check it out!

13. Sex Education — Netflix

Your favorite therapist is back, and yes, your sessions with him will still take place in a bathroom stall. Season one was funny, season two was funny, and both had plenty of drama. This British Netflix original is worth watching, trust me.

14. Love is Blind — Netflix

I bet you've heard of this, and even if you know who ended up together, just watch it so you can understand why all of us were screaming inside when the reunion episode came out.

15. You — Netflix

This started out on regular TV when I saw it, and then Netflix bought it, which was great for season two because now it's actually a show you can binge-watch. So watch your TV serial killer boyfriend do his thing. If you were rooting for him, then you're not truly watching the show.

16. The Servant — Apple TV

This show is very mysterious and may come off slow at first, but I've never seen a show stay mysterious to the end like this one, and I can't wait to see what they do with season two. It's about a young girl who comes into a couple's home to be a nanny to a baby who passed away — they now use a doll in its place. The story is twisted and gets even crazier as you watch, so be sure to check it out.

17. The Marvelous Ms. Maisel — Prime Video

I love this show so much! Season one was like a breeze to me when it came to binge-watching — I always made time. It's hilarious. Ms. Maisel is my faviorate comedian (and she's not even a real one). So definitely check it out if you want some laughs and a relatable show about marriage.

18. Shameless — Netflix

You want 10 seasons? That's a good amount of time. It's about family, but not your average household. The Gallaghers' oldest sister, Fiona, cares for the younger kids and their dead-beat dad spends his days at the bar. I'm waiting for the last season to be on Netflix, but I'll tell you, for me this is probably the only show that is better than the last season every single time.

19. The End of the F*king World — Netflix

Please watch this show! The episodes are like 20 minutes each and the story is a wild ride — even season two is an amazing story as well.

20. Riverdale — Netflix

We all may or may not have mixed feelings about this show. I remember when the first season came out and how famous the actors got, and now some people question where the story is going. I am still watching it because I love KJ Apa and Lili Reinhart and am waiting for them to get together — so we'll see. But if you like Sabrina, they are supposed to cross over so check it out!

Essence Lopez is a writer who focuses on pop culture, religion and relationship topics.